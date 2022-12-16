Kim Jung-hyun will be portraying the role of a Grim Reaper and a doctor in the upcoming fantasy drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol

On December 15, 2022, MBC released stills for the upcoming fantasy drama Kkokdu's Gye Jeol starring Kim Jung-hyun, providing a glimpse of the actor’s role in the drama. The actor will be portraying the two roles simultaneously, firstly as a surgical professor and doctor. Secondly, he will essay the role of a Grim Reaper.

The upcoming fantasy romance drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol is the story of a Grim Reaper who is assigned with the mission of punishing humans every 99 years. He comes down to earth to carry out his task accordingly. He encounters a doctor named Han Gye-jeol. Following his meeting with Han Gye-jeol, he decided to work as a visiting doctor there. Han Gye-jeol apparently has a mysterious abilities.

The drama features Kim Jung-hyun, Im Soo-hyang, Kim Da-som, and Ahn Woo-yeon. While Kim Jung-hyun essays the role of Kkokdu, a grim reaper, and Do Jin-woo, a surgical professor, Im Soo-jung will essay the role of Han Gye-jeol.

Kim Jung-hyun’s character Kkokdu despises humans and their "whining"

Kim Jung-hyun will essay on the role of Kkokdu. He is a grim reaper with a strong hatred for humans, and despises their tantrums and whining. He has given the responsibility of leading humans to the underworld. Having disliked their existence, he hates how weak they are.

Meanwhile, Kkodu has a shocking secret as well. He was once a human, but doesn’t remember anything about it. As the years passed, he forgot his real identity and for whom he was waiting after his death. Subsequently, he holds a strong grudge against them and is crowned with the title of Anger of the Creator.

As a result, he is punished for dealing with the whining and complaints of humans and punishing them accordingly. He will also essay the role of a doctor who specializes in surgery at Pilsung Hospital.

In the stills released by MBC, the actor can be seen carrying out the punishment of the deceased and wearing an expression full of angst and fiery gaze. Fans can feel the everyday struggles he has to face while repeating the horrendous fight to survive.

In the second still, he looks rather calm and collected. He is seen wearing the attire of a warrior radiating the same aura. However, he looks somewhat aloof and lonely from the worldly pleasure. The still evokes curiosity among viewers of what has happened to him that he has to suffer such a tragic fate.

In another still, the actor is wearing the doctor’s gown showcasing his role as doctor and surgical professor Do Jin-woo. Known as the highly-skilled doctor, Jin-Woo suffered an unfortunate accident which compelled him to hide his wounds.

As Do Jin-woo works with Han Gye-jeo to disclose the truth behind the unfortunate incident, he becomes possessed by the grip reaper Kkokdu. The drama will further unravel the connection between the two and will take viewers on a rollercoaster ride.

Know more about Kim Jung-hyun

Kim Jung-hyun is one of the most prominent personalities in South Korea and has appeared in many dramas as well. He is well known for his roles in dramas such as Time, School 2017, Eulachacha Waikiki 1, Mr.Queen, and many others.

Fans loved his witty character Goo Seung-jun in the 2019 Netflix hit drama Crash Landing on You. The drama increased his popularity internationally.

Kim Jung-hyun has acted with many actresses such as Shin Hye-sun, Son Ye-jin, Kim Se-jeong, and many others.

The upcoming fantasy drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol is set to schedule on January 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm KST.

