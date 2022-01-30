Actor Kim Jung-hyun is back on screen after recent controversies

Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun is back in acting! The young actor has signed himself up for an upcoming independent project, Se²cret. On January 28, 2022, his agency, Story J Company, informed YTN Star that the actor bagged a role in an upcoming independent film. The agency issued the following statement:

Kim Jung-hyun has been confirmed to appear in her independent film Se²cret.

Se²cret is a movie that is filled with mystery. It narrates the story of a group of people who need to confront their past and solve a mysterious murder case. The upcoming actor would play the role of a police officer/detective.

Since being involved in multiple controversies, the young actor has taken a small break from the media and acting. With this latest news, fans and netizens expressed excitement to see him back on the screen.

Netizens react to Actor Kim Jung-hyun's acting comeback in Se²cret

Netizens were caught off-guard by the actor's decision to return to acting. Many of them took to the internet and expressed their joy over this news. Netizens welcomed the actor back and rooted for his success with this new project.

Once again welcome back We are waiting for you

Once again welcome back We are waiting for you

@soompi One of the best actors in his generation is back. Stan KIM JUNG HYUN stan talentOnce again welcome backWe are waiting for you @soompi One of the best actors in his generation is back. Stan KIM JUNG HYUN stan talent😎Once again welcome back👑 We are waiting for you❤https://t.co/3qGexQYBb3

One netizen expressed how they hoped for his movie, Se²cret, to feature on Netflix.

All the universe all the planet please make this happen 🏻



All the universe all the planet please make this happen 🏻



Kim Jung hyun Secret film must be on Netflix. Imma claim this later. Hopefully🤞🏻All the universe all the planet please make this happenKim Jung hyun Secret film must be on Netflix. Imma claim this later. Hopefully 😂😂😂 🤞🏻All the universe all the planet please make this happen 🙏🏻Kim Jung hyun Secret film must be on Netflix. https://t.co/NEXyLHvzp0

Another netizen expressed how the actor should not suffer anymore as he has a great career in front of him.

KJH's SUPPORTER⁰⁴⁰⁵🫂🕵🏻‍♂️ @kjh_saranghae_ 🏻

Don't let him suffer more... he deserves our love & the whole world



More projects to come please

#KimJungHyun #Support_You_KimJungHyun

@allkpop I'm sure he's got a great career in front of him. & I'm so happy that I decided to believe him & stay by his sideDon't let him suffer more... he deserves our love & the whole worldMore projects to come please @allkpop I'm sure he's got a great career in front of him. & I'm so happy that I decided to believe him & stay by his side💪🏻Don't let him suffer more... he deserves our love & the whole world❤More projects to come please😁#KimJungHyun #Support_You_KimJungHyun https://t.co/IqZVslUE3w

De-coding the Kim Jung-hyun controversy

The young actor is making his acting comeback after a 10-month break from the media. He was embroiled in multiple controversies surrounding his previous agency and romantic love life.

The rising star was rumored to be dating his Crash Landing on You co-star, Seo Ji-hye. Both their agencies at that point had denied this rumor. After this, he was caught in a dating scandal with his former lover, Seo Yea-ji. According to Dispatch, Seo Yea-ji was responsible for the actor's unprofessional behavior during the filming of the drama, Time. It eventually led to the actor leaving the drama.

Before this, the actor parted ways with his previous agency over various misunderstandings. With a clean slate ahead, the actor starts fresh with this new exciting project.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar