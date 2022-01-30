Actor Kim Jung-hyun is back on screen after recent controversies

Crash Landing on You star Kim Jung-hyun is back in acting! The young actor has signed himself up for an upcoming independent project, Se²cret. On January 28, 2022, his agency, Story J Company, informed YTN Star that the actor bagged a role in an upcoming independent film. The agency issued the following statement:
Kim Jung-hyun has been confirmed to appear in her independent film Se²cret.
Se²cret is a movie that is filled with mystery. It narrates the story of a group of people who need to confront their past and solve a mysterious murder case. The upcoming actor would play the role of a police officer/detective.
Since being involved in multiple controversies, the young actor has taken a small break from the media and acting. With this latest news, fans and netizens expressed excitement to see him back on the screen.
Netizens react to Actor Kim Jung-hyun's acting comeback in Se²cret
Netizens were caught off-guard by the actor's decision to return to acting. Many of them took to the internet and expressed their joy over this news. Netizens welcomed the actor back and rooted for his success with this new project.
One netizen expressed how they hoped for his movie, Se²cret, to feature on Netflix.
Another netizen expressed how the actor should not suffer anymore as he has a great career in front of him.
De-coding the Kim Jung-hyun controversy
The young actor is making his acting comeback after a 10-month break from the media. He was embroiled in multiple controversies surrounding his previous agency and romantic love life.
The rising star was rumored to be dating his Crash Landing on You co-star, Seo Ji-hye. Both their agencies at that point had denied this rumor. After this, he was caught in a dating scandal with his former lover, Seo Yea-ji. According to Dispatch, Seo Yea-ji was responsible for the actor's unprofessional behavior during the filming of the drama, Time. It eventually led to the actor leaving the drama.
Before this, the actor parted ways with his previous agency over various misunderstandings. With a clean slate ahead, the actor starts fresh with this new exciting project.