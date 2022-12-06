Kim Jung-hyun Im Soo-hyang and others come together for first reading of upcoming show The Seasons of Kkokdu

MBC is ready to return with a new K-drama, The Seasons of Kkokdu. On December 5, the show reportedly had its first script reading.

The show will be led by Crash Landing On You star Kim Jung-hyun and Gangnam Beauty's Im Soo-hyang. Alongside the lead actors, Dasom, An Woo-yeon, Kim In-kwon, and Cha Chung-hwa are also set to feature in The Seasons of Kkokdu. The cast, along with directors Baek Soo-chan and Kim Ji-hoon and scriptwriters Kang Yi-heon and Heo Joon-woo, attended the script reading.

The Seasons of Kkokdu or Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol is a fantasy romantic K-drama that revolves around Kkokdu, the mythical god of death or the grim reaper.

Kkokdu comes to earth at the end of every century to punish humans for their evils. However, things do not go as planned after the god meets a bedazzling doctor who has certain mysterious abilities. Intrigued, Kkokdu starts working as a visiting doctor at the same hospital as the doctor.

“The team atmosphere is so good”: Director Kim Ji Hoon dishes on the first script reading of The Seasons of Kkokdu

Commencing the script reading of The Seasons of Kkokdu, Director Baek Soo-chan warmly greeted all cast members and expressed his eagerness to work with the team to produce a successful drama.

Sharing his thoughts on the team and the first reading, Soo-chan told IMBC that the synergy between the cast members was phenomenal from the beginning itself. He added,

“I am very honored to be here. The team atmosphere is so good.”

Kim Jung-hyun, who will play the role of Kkokdu, put up a captivating performance and was the center of attention during the first reading. The eccentric deity of the underworld, Kkokdu, is at odds with the Creator. Kim Jung-hyun took the lead in the reading with his dynamic acting, perfectly contrasting his formidable side, while meting out punishments to evil humans, with his joyful side, while bantering with the female lead, Han Gye-jeol.

Han Gye-jeol, played by Im Soo-hyang, is a skilled doctor who possesses a mysterious power that specifically works on Kkokdu. Im Soo-hyang's acting during the first reading conveyed her character's emotions as she became entwined with the god of death, Kkokdu.

Meanwhile, An Woo-yeon, who plays detective Han Chul, displayed his acting range by being playful in front of his sister Han Gye-jeol and, at the same time, portraying a zealous detective who can't tolerate injustice at work. Dasom aced her portrayal of golden girl Tae Jung-won with her demure tone and subtly cute charm.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the story of these characters will unfold and what kind of on-screen presence the leading stars will have.

The Seasons of Kkokdu will premiere on January 27, 2023 on MBC.

