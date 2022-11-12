MBC's The Golden Spoon shares an apology against allegations of favoritism

The Golden Spoon, officially broadcast on MBC, recently came under fire for alleged favoritism towards a certain cast member, which angered a section of the show's fans.

Starring K-pop boy group BtoB's Yook Sung-jae, Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Jong-won, and Yeonwoo in the lead roles, The Golden Spoon's behind-the-scenes video rarely showed any of the aforementioned cast. However, actor Son Woo-hyun was at the center of these videos, angering fans, who blamed MBC for favoritism towards the actor.

Fans have noticed MBC's liking towards Son Woo-hyun instead of the leading actors, which caused them to accuse the broadcasting company of favoritism earlier.

In response, MBC has now issued an apology, asking for forgiveness from the fans. They mentioned that The Golden Spoon has the best cast and team with an incredible atmosphere, which turns supporting actors into central members.

"We apologize for inconveniencing the actors and the viewers who love our drama through this controversy.”

In their issued apology, MBC spoke highly about the harmonious environment on the set of The Golden Spoon while apologizing to angry fans. Their apology announcement stated:

“Like the idols that they are, main actors Yook Sungjae, Jung Chaeyeon, and Yeonwoo all take lead and do not hesitate in promoting the project. It’s to the point where they step up and take care of Lee Jong Won and Son Woo Hyun, who are not as familiar with making-of videos.”

Earlier, MBC posted a making-the-content video that was directed towards Yook Sung-jae, as per its title. However, the BtoB singer made minimal appearances on the screen, while his co-star Son Woo-hyun had a lot more visible time.

Besides the video segments, fans also noticed that MBC uploaded an unusual number of photos of Son Woo-hyun on the show's community page. One fan pinpointed how one behind-the-scenes segment had 9-10 photos of Son Woo-hyun and only a couple of Yook Sung-jae.

The Golden Spoon, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, follows the life of a student born into a poor family, who one day finds a golden spoon which allows him to trade his life with his rich best friend.

Life-changing events accompany him after his no-brainer decision, however, he only has three chances before he permanently settles in with his new life.

The K-drama made its debut on September 23,2022 on MBC and is on its way to its big finale. Available globally to stream on Disney+, the show has earned positive reviews from fans so far, while the cast has been appreciated for a realistic approach towards their chaotic characters.

