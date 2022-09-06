The Golden Spoon new poster featuring BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae piques intrigue

The Golden Spoon’s new poster is out!

BTOB’s idol Yook Sung-jae is all-set to return to the world of acting with MBC’s upcoming fantasy drama. The show's latest poster has caused a stir as it piques anticipation on how its storyline will unfold.

In the new poster, the befuddled expression of the star of Mystic Pop-up Bar can be seen as a reflection in the titular spoon. In the reflection, one can also see an ostensible house with grandeur starkly contrasting to the grim, dimly lit surroundings of the holder of the spoon.

There are two phrases in the image which say “Korea is a hierarchical society,” and “Steal a life with the golden spoon.” The poster sparks interest in this rags-to-riches-themed K-drama.

More about The Golden Spoon: Cast, Plot and date of release

Expectations from MBC’s The Golden Spoon are peaking as its star-studded cast, intriguing storylines and fantastic preview promise a brilliant fantasy K-drama.

An adaptation of Naver’s popular webtoon by the same name, The Golden Spoon focuses on the adventures of a child born in an economically underprivileged household, who obtains a magical golden spoon which transformed his life overnight.

The two protagonists of the show are BTOB’s idol Yook Sung-jae and Korean singer Jung Chae-yeon, better known as Chaeyeon.

Yook Sung-jae will bring to life the character of the male lead Lee Seung-cheon. Seung-cheon is an attractive and bright student but leads a difficult life due to the economic status of his family. He is unhappy with life as all his struggles and misery are inevitable since he was born into a poor family. When he is offered the chance to turn his ambitions of being wealthy into a reality, everything changes. With the help of a magic spoon, Seung-cheon swaps his fate with his rich friend.

Opposite BTOB's idol is Jung Chae-yeon who will portray the female protagonist Na Joo-hee, a chaebol heiress with a pure heart who yearns for the life of a common person. She was coerced by her family to get engaged to Lee Jong-won's character Hwang Tae-yong, whom she does not love. She is anxious to escape the chains of her undesired betrothal.

On September 5, new images of the star of My First First Love as Na Joo-hee were released. She is seen sitting elegantly in front of the piano in one picture and in another, is seen as a part-time assistant at a convenience shop sans all flair and make-up. She emanates a vibe that is entirely different from a quintessential rich brat. This raises interest regarding her character.

In a promotional interview for the show, Jung Chae-yeon dished on being a part of the show and further remarked on her character Na Joo-hee. She said:

“I loved the original webtoon. It’s an honor to be able to take part in a drama based on a webtoon I enjoyed reading.

Continuing,

“The character Na Joo Hee is a bright and brave person with an overwhelming sense of justice. She’s someone who grew up in a well-to-do family, but her values about money are contrary to those of other characters. In this drama, Na Joo Hee is the brightest and most energetic character. Her clear eyes are filled with brightness.”

The Golden Spoon will premiere on September 23 and will air every Friday and Saturday.

