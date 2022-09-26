Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang to unite for upcoming MBC medical fantasy romance drama

Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang will be seen together in the upcoming MBC fantasy romance drama, Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol or The Season of Kkok Du (literal translation).

Kim Jung-hyun, who was last seen in the drama Mr. Queen (2020), is making a comeback after two years. He gained international recognition by starring in the drama Crash Landing on You. Meanwhile, Im Soo-hyang is currently appearing in the ongoing MBC drama, Doctor Lawyer. She gained recognition for her work in the 2018 romantic drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

The Season of Kkok Du will depict the story of a grip reaper named Kkokdu, who visits Earth every 99 years to punish humans. Upon his visit down to the world, he meets Han Gye-jeol, a doctor with peculiar and mysterious capabilities, and starts working as a visiting doctor.

The upcoming drama is penned by writers Kang Yi-heon and Heo Jun-woo of MBC' crime thriller, Less Than Evil (2018). Meanwhile, Baek Soo-chan, who has previously directed Alice (2020), and Kim Ji-hoon of Check Out The Event (2021) will direct the drama.

Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang to blossom mysterious romance in upcoming MBC drama

Joining The Season of Kkokdu in lead roles, Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang are raising anticipation due to their broad acting talent, as previously witnessed by audiences.

Kim Jung-hyun will take on the role of Kkokdu/ Do Jin-woo. Due to his wrongdoings, he was punished by God and became the guide of the underworld. He leads dead people in their afterlife, and also cleans human trash from the the world by living inside the body of Do Jin-woo, a human who looks identical to him.

Although the reason behind his curse is not known, it would be thrilling to see if Kkokdu is able to free himself from the curse.

Im Soo-hyang will play Han Gye-jeol, a doctor who graduated from a medical institution that ranks last in the country. Additionally, after her mother's demise, she has no family except for her younger brother. Due to people looking down on her, who only honor doctors from prestigious schools, she starts to feel lonely, until Do Jin-woo enters her life.

The production team also commented on the addition of the two stars playing the main roles. They said:

“The passionate acting of Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang is making the filming site more lively. Including the two actors, everyone involved in filming is working hard to create a great drama, so we ask for your interest and anticipation for ‘Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol.'”

The release date has not yet been shared by the production team, and the same goes for the rest of the cast lineup. However, as per reports, the show is currently being filmed.

