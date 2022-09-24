Kang Ha-neul, Ha Ji-won's new K-drama Curtain Call first stills out

Actor Kang Ha-neul and Ha Ji-won are all set to star in K-drama Curtain Call. The show is set to premiere in October after the conclusion of Law Cafe, starring Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young. KBS released individual stills of actors Kang Ha-neul and Ha Ji-won and combination images on their social media handles.

So far, the plot of Curtain Call released by the broadcast network indicates that Kang Ha-nuel will play a poor man, while Ha Ji-won plays the character of a young rich woman. The combination stills feature the two actors inside a car as they look at each other in conversation. Another combination image sees Ha Ji-won helping Kang Ha-neul with his tie as he looks at her.

What is Curtain Call all about?

Curtain Call is about a young man, Yoo Jae-heon, who is approached by a gentleman requesting that he act as the grandson of an elderly woman, Ja Geum-soo. This young man has defected from North Korea.

The request comes as a shock to Jae-heon, who works as an actor at a local theatre company. He is a bright and optimistic young man who has high self-esteem. In the process of living someone else's life, Jae-heon will have unexpected experiences.

The grandmother's character will have an elaborate back-story in the plotline. She doesn't have much time left, which is precisely the reason why Jae-heon is convinced about the assignment.

On the other hand, the female lead of Curtain Call, Park Se-yeon, is the youngest granddaughter of the clan that owns Hotel Nakwon, and she is currently also the manager of the hotel. Se-yeon and Jae-heon come from significantly different backgrounds, yet the stills from the show hint at a possibility of romance between the two.

Speaking about the show and the chemistry between the lead actors, the production company shared,

"The acting chemistry of the reliable actors sparked great immersion and emotions. In particular, we could feel their unparalleled chemistry from the scene of them standing together as a [visually stunning] couple, so they greatly raised anticipation all throughout filming. The two actors will once again prove the value of their lovable charms and acting skills."

Kang Ha-neul recently appeared on a JTBC show titled Insider. In this, the actor played the role of a judicial apprentice who decides to go undercover to capture the crimes committed by power-hungry rich men who pull strings from behind bars. He ends up getting imprisoned after being betrayed by one of his mentors, and how he deals with the shocking twists in his life makes for a rather thrilling watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far