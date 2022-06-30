Insider episode 7: How did Yo-han get separated from Min-ho?

K-drama Insider, often sees protagonist Yo-han (Kang Ha-neul) attempting to outwit fellow prisoners who are big conglomerate owners in prison for financial crimes and more. Yo-han does this so that his ally Oh Soo-yeon helps him find out who murdered his grandmother.

In Episode 7 of the drama, Oh Soo-yeon realises that a child named Min-ho had been used to distract Yo-han's grandmother before she was murdered. However, after meeting with Min-ho to glean more information, Yo-han ends up losing him while trying to escape from a gang. To make matters worse, the gang leader runs over Min-ho during the chase.

The episode ended on this cliffhanger, leaving viewers speculating about Min-ho's safety and eagerly awaiting the next episode for answers to some of their questions.

Who is Min-ho in Insider?

In Insider Episode 7, Oh Soo-yeon finds evidence that a child named Min-ho had been used to distract Yo-han's grandmother, who was then kidnapped and left to die in a field outside of town. The person who carried her body from the farm to where she had been found, was none other than Yo-han's mentor Mok Jin-hyung.

Yo-han wants to figure out if his mentor is really behind the murder in Insider, but in order to find answers to his question, he needs to have a conversation with Min-ho.

However, Oh Soo-yeon is being tracked by a prosecutor who has been against Yo-han from the very beginning, and she is unable to pick up the child from where he had last been spotted. To ensure the child's safety, Soo-yeon then decides to get Yo-han out of prison for a day with special permission from the warden.

Despite all of this clever planning, Yo-han ends up losing Min-ho to a gang that he had offended while working undercover. His actions had led to their gambling room shutting down, and the imprisonment of the room's handlers, which explains why there was bad blood between him and these thugs.

In an attempt to escape the thugs, Yo-han runs but not fast enough. He leaves Min-ho's hand involuntarily, and the leader of the gang, who is racing towards Yo-han to stop him from getting away, runs over the child.

With this unexpected turn of events in the K-drama, Yo-han's attempts to keep Min-ho safe fail. Given that prosecutor Hong Jae-sun was on his and Soo-yeon's tail, he is left with no other choice but to flee the scene. This leaves audiences at the edge of their seats and poses an important question: Is Min-ho safe?

The promo from the upcoming episode of Insider doesn't have an answer to this question either. So viewers will have to wait and learn the fate of this child and his father, who was reportedly kidnapped by the killer.

When was Yo-han's grandmother murdered?

Yo-han's grandmother was kidnapped following his own imprisonment. The lady was unaware of it being an undercover operation, and was murdered while suffering from her grandson's imprisonment.

More intriguing revelations are expected to unfold when Insider returns for its next episode on Thursday, June 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far