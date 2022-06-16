JTBC releases official apology after Insider fiasco

One of the scenes in the first episode of Kang Ha-neul-starrer Insider has received flak for disrespecting Buddhism. JTBC has responded with a statement of apology and added that they would be airing a formal statement before the broadcast of their new episodes to be aired on Wednesday and Thursday.

The scene in question sees the lead character — Kim Yo-han (Kiang Ha-neul) — gamble with a monk. The fact that the show introduces a monk as a gambler has resulted in a section of the audience finding the scene in question uncomfortable. Questions were raised regarding the importance of casting a character as a monk here.

What does the apology statement from JTBC about Insider say?

After blowback from the Korean Conference of Religions for Peace, which asked the network for an official apology, JTBC released a statement. In this, they said about Insider,

During the upcoming broadcasts of 'Insider' episodes three and four, scheduled to air from June 15-16, JTBC plans on displaying a formal apology for the earlier scenes defaming and insulting the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

According to media reports, representatives of the broadcast company also visited the Korean Buddhist History and Culture Memorial Hall to apologize for their mistake and to seek ways to resolve the situation. Meanwhile, the scene in question has been removed from all streaming platforms. It is also not available on video on demand in the country either.

What is Insider all about?

Kim Yo-han is a judicial trainee on his way to becoming an official prosecutor in this show. However, before he can take on his official duties, two of his seniors at the judicial training center convince him to take part in an unofficial sting operation to bring down a criminal. Yo-han, who trains in gambling to get closer to this criminal, ends up getting the slip the first time.

Yet, he continues to pursue the case upon much encouragement from his seniors. This case will trap Yo-han and will also become the seed to Yo-han’s thirst for power and information. According to the synopsis, Yo-han will be imprisoned as a result of this very case. Just as Yo-han and his seniors are laying out a trap for a criminal, someone from an influential figure’s side also tries to capture the judicial authorities.

There is a mole on the authority’s side in the K-drama, and a leak causes Yo-Han’s imprisonment. To find out who the mole is and to bring down the entire system, Yo-han begins to gather information and power — all while he is imprisoned. Betrayal, struggle for power, and loss are all expected to be a big part of the legal drama.

