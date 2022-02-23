JTBC's Something in The Rain is all set to get an Indian remake

Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin's mega-successful drama, Something in The Rain, makes its way to Indian shores, becoming JTBC's first foray into the Indian market.

The Korean drama is all set to be remade into an Indian drama. Something in The Rain, which was released in 2018, stars Son Ye-jin as Yoon Jin-ah and Jung Hae-in as Seo Joon-hee. The Noona romance explores the delicate relationship between a woman and her best friend's younger brother.

Having been thrown together since they were children, the unlikely pair fall in love, putting up a resistance in the face of the conservative South Korean society.

The JTBC drama is also known as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food.

Something in The Rain's Indian remake will be the result of a partnership between JTBC and Pocket Aces

JTBC, one of the biggest production houses in South Korea, recently announced the Indian remake of Something in the Rain, in collaboration with Pocket Aces, which is India’s largest digital entertainment company.

With interest in K-dramas at an all-time high in India, JTBC studio's latest venture comes at the perfect time. Not only is India opening its doors to remakes of foreign dramas, the nation has over 1.4 billion viewers and is the world’s largest Bollywood film market, making it the perfect launching pad for JTBC's international aspirations.

Jung Kyung-moon, CEO of JTBC Studio, announced the news, saying,

“I am happy to present the drama Something in The Rain as a remake to Indian viewers. This collaboration will serve as an important opportunity for JTBC Studio to take its first step in the dynamic Indian market. It is expected that JTBC Studio’s IP and Pocket Aces’s outstanding production capabilities will meet and create even better projects.”

Aditi Shrivastava, the co-founder and CEO of Pocket Aces, is also looking forward to the partnership. She said,

“The key for a successful remake is maintaining the soul of the story and characters while localising plot points and motivations. Korea and India have very similar hearts - the societal and familial structures are quite alike. This makes the content ripe for adaptation. We look forward to working with the JTBC Studios team and are extremely excited to co-produce their highly successful shows here in India."

JTBC and Pocket Aces intend to approach the Indian market by moulding Korean dramas to fit Indian sentiments and starring Indian actors.

This is not the first time Korean films or dramas have been "Indianized." Several Indian remakes of Korean media already exist, some of which include The Man from Nowhere, which was remade into the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome.

Similar ventures include I Saw the Devil, the Indian version of which was called Ek Villain, and the 2007 flick Seven Days, which was remade into Jazbaa, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

With the upcoming collaboration between two of the biggest production houses in both countries, both Korean and Indian fans are eager to see the result. Some apprehension, however, exists among Indian viewers, who are unsure whether Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin's electric chemistry in Something in the Rain could be recreated by anyone else.

Meanwhile, another drama starring Jung Hae-in, One Spring Night, is getting remade in Chinese.

