Actor Kim Jung-hyun reported to return in a new fantasy drama after his hiatus 

Renowned South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun is in talks to make a comeback on the small screen, starring in the upcoming fantasy drama The Season of Kkok-du. The actor will be returning after a year and six months of his extended hiatus.

Kim was born in Busan, South Korea on April 5, 1990. The South Korean actor majored in acting at the Korean National University of Arts and has since debuted in various television series and movies.

He is popularly known for his lead roles in the popular television series School 2017, Welcome to Waikiki and Time. The 32-year-old actor gained international recognition by starring in the K-drama series Crash Landing on You and Mr.Queen, which ranked amongst the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Kim Jung-hyun returns to small-screen after a year and a half

According to various K-media outlets on May 13, 2022, the Crash Landing on You actor is set to make his comeback with a lead role in an upcoming MBC K-drama series tentatively titled The Season of Kkok-du.

Following the reports, Kim’s representing agency Story J Company clarified the claims in a brief statement to various media outlets.

It stated:

"Kim Jung-hyun has received an offer to appear in The Season Of Kkok-du and he is currently in talks for the drama."

The Season of Kkok-du is a fantasy medical drama which narrates the story of a high-ranking grim reaper named Kkok-du, who is the only such being to reside in the underworld. Every 99 years, the mysterious and cruel Kkok-du must take a break from his job in the underworld and spend 49 days in the mortal realm. However, he ends up inhabiting the body of a human named Do Jin-woo.

While living in the body of Do Jin-woo, Kkok-du meets a female doctor named Han Gye-jeol, who has the peculiar ability to order him around.

The storyline of The Season of Kkok-du resembles that of the Netflix original series Lucifer, which narrated a similar story of the devil (Lucifer) visiting the mortal realm and falling in love with a homicide detective named Chloe.

If the talks are successful, it will be Kim Jung-hyun's first role since his early hiatus in 2021 after several controversies involving the actor emerged at the time. His last role was his portrayal of King Cheol-jong in the K-drama series Mr.Queen, which was released back in February 2021.

