Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang’s upcoming drama Kokdu: Season of Deity unveils a riveting poster

On December 28, 2022, MBC unveiled a brand new poster for Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang’s upcoming drama Kokdu: Season of Deity. MBC posted the image on their Instagram handle.

The upcoming fantasy and romance drama presents the story of grim reaper Kokdu, who has been given the responsibility of punishing humans every 99 years. Kokdu was once a human himself and committed a sin for which he was punished and became a grim reaper. Upon visiting the earthly realm, he meets doctor Han Gye-jeol and starts working with her for his ultimate motive.

In the newly released main poster, Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang can be seen in each other's arms.

Kim Jung-hyun’s character Kokdu embraces Han Gye-jeol amidst snowfall in the newly released poster

Kim Jung-hyun is set to essay the role of grim reaper Kokdu and Im Soo-hyang will be playing the role of a doctor named Han Gye-jeol in the upcoming drama.

In the newly released poster, Kokdu and Han Gye-jeol are seen embracing as they look into each other's eyes. The fact that there is snowfall amidst the summer season is also sure to spark curiosity among viewers.

The poster seems to indicate that their relationship has transcended many seasons and challenges. However, viewers might find it strange that a grim reaper and a human can seemingly fall in love in the first place. How and why this happens will be answered over the course of the drama.

Kokdu’s primary work is to lead humans to the afterlife, while Han Gye-jeol is just a doctor by profession in the upcoming fantasy drama Kokdu: Season of Deity.

However, just like Grim Reaper Kokdu, Han Gye-jeol also possesses some supernatural abilities which will be revealed further in the new episodes of the upcoming fantasy drama.

Helmed by directors Baek Soo-chan and Kim Ji-hoon, Kokdu: Season of Deity has been penned by screenwriters Heo Joon-woo and Kang Yi-hyun. The supporting cast of the drama includes Kim Da-som, Ahn Woo-yeon, Cha Chung-hwa, and Kim In-kwon

More about Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang

South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun gained international fame and success when he made his return to the small screen with the Netflix hit series Crash Landing On You. His character in the drama received praise and appreciation from the audience.

Kim Jung-hyun is also well-known for his roles in dramas like Waikiki season 1, School 2017, Time, Jealousy Incarnate, and many others.

Im Soo-hyang is one of the most well-known personalities in South Korea and has appeared in dramas like My Id is Gangnam Beauty, Criminal Minds, Graceful Family, and many others.

Jung-hyun recently appeared in the comedy drama Mr.Queen while Im Soo-hyang starred in the medical drama Doctor Lawyer.

The upcoming fantasy drama Kokdu: Season of Deity is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2023 at 9.50 pm KST.

