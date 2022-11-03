"I felt so cold, sad, and miserable": Im Soo-hyang writes a heartfelt note mourning loss of co-star Lee Ji-han

Actor Im Soo-hyang, who was all set to work with late actor Lee Ji-han, has written a heartfelt note mourning the loss of her co-star. The late actor died on October 29 and the same was confirmed by his agency 935 Entertainment. Im Soo-hyang and Lee Ji-han were set to star in Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol (literal title, also meaning The Season of Kkokdu).

Im Soo-hyang started the note by writing,

"Ji Han, you have to be happy in a better place. Yesterday, I was supposed to film the whole day with you, but after hearing the news, we all gathered at your wake. No one could say anything for a long time, and we just sat in a daze."

She also shared a memory and said,

"I felt so cold, sad, and miserable after you were taken away so soon as you were just starting because I knew so well how hard you worked and how you wanted to do a good job..And your parents held my hands and told me how you went home and happily bragged to them that I praised you for doing a good job."

Lee Ji-han died in the stampede in Itaewon

Many died on the night of October 29 in Itaewon, a neighborhood that is popular for gatherings on Halloween night. In a statement regarding the former Produce 101 season 2 contestant's death, his agency said,

"We also hope that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace."

The news of Lee Ji-han's death was first confirmed by his castmates in Produce 101 Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung. They shared the news on Instagram, and wrote, "Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path." The actor was 24 years old at the time of passing.

151 people died on October 29 after being crushed in a large crowd during the Halloween celebrations and many were reportedly injured. Heartbreaking pictures of things left behind by the victims who died in the stampede are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Lee Ji-han was expected to play the role of Jung Yi-deun, who is the ex-boyfriend of Han Gye-jeol (the character portrayed by Im Soo-hyang in the series). It has also been reported that he was shooting for the series until recently.

Poll : 0 votes