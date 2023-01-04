“They are so cute”: Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang’s fans react to the vibrant poster of Kokdu: Season Of Deity

Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang are all set to star in MBC’s upcoming drama Kokdu: Season Of Deity.

The charming fantasy drama revolves around a grim reaper named Kokdu, played by Kim Jung-hyun, who comes down to earth every 99 years to punish humans. During one of his visits, Kokdu meets Han Gye-jeol, portrayed by Im Soo-hyang, who is a doctor with mysterious abilities. Intrigued by her powers, he joins her workplace as a visiting doctor.

In the recently released vibrant poster, Im Soo-hyang shows off her bright and cheerful smile as she poses with Kim Jung-hyun, who looks mildly disgruntled, and has his gaze fixed on the camera.

Netizens are thrilled to see the chemistry between the two stars in the poster.

“They are so cute.”

Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang’s fans anticipate their magical chemistry in Kokdu: Season Of Deity

K-drama fans are excited to see the magical chemistry between Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang unfold in the new fantasy-romance K-drama Kokdu: Season Of Deity.

This is the first time both the actors have been paired opposite each other, and fans are thrilled since both actors will be playing roles that are vastly different from the characters they've previously portrayed.

Check out how fans are reacting to the vibrant poster and the upcoming drama:

Kokdu: Season of Deity will see both actors taking on roles set in two different time periods. Kim Jung-hyun will be playing the role of grim reaper Kokdu, who comes down to earth after nearly a century to punish human beings who have committed sins.

Kokdu despises weakness in a human being, likely because he himself was one, although he has forgotten about his past human identity and who he has been waiting for after his death. As a punishment by his creator, he has to live the life of a human, deal with their whinings and failings, and mete out punishment to them.

Kim Jung-hyun will also be playing the role of Doctor Do Jin-woo, a surgical professor at Pilsung Hospital, whose body has been possessed by Kokdu. Do Jin-woo is a highly skilled and respected doctor who adopts a mask after making a grave mistake at work. He will be working alongside doctor Han Gye-jeol, a doctor with mysterious human abilities.

Assuming the doctor's identity, Kokdu now has to deal with problems and mistakes on behalf of Doctor Do Jin-woo.

Im Soo-hyang, too, will be seen in a double role in Kokdu: Season Of Deity. As doctor Han Gye-jeol, she is passionate about her work and loves her job. However, she is also constantly going back and forth between her current and past lives.

Interestingly, in her past life, Gye-jeol was entangled with Kokdu, the grim reaper, and in her current life too, she finds her fate tied with doctor Do Jin-woo's, who is possessed by Kokdu. Not much is known about her role, but viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actress.

More about Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang

Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang are two of the most popular Korean actors who have many interesting projects to their credit. The former is known for starring in dramas like School 2017, Welcome to Waikiki, Crash Landing On You and Mr. Queen.

Meanwhile, Im Soo-hyang has starred in popular dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Woori the Virgin, Graceful Family, and Doctor Lawyer, among others.

Kokdu: Season of Deity will premiere on January 27 at 9:50 pm KST on MBC drama.

