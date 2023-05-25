"Smart choice": Married at First Sight fans praise Shaquille for saying no Kirsten on decision day

The last part of Married at First Sight decision day aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 24, where Shaquille told Kirsten that he wanted a divorce from her. This shocked the experts and Kirsten, who had already said yes to Shaquille in the previous episode.
Shaquille did not feel "settled" in their relationship and admitted they were "not soulmates." He confessed that there were times he felt alone and needed Kirsten but she was not there for him.
Shaquille also revealed that it was hard for him to show up everyday for his wife, who did not let her guard down.
Kirsten kept calm after hearing Shaquille's decision but the latter started to cry after that. She told him that it took more than eight weeks to get to know a person and felt that hos standards were set way too high, and so he'd always be unsatisfied. The experts also said that they did not think that Shaquille was going to get a better partner than Kirsten.
Married at First Sight fans did not believe so and felt that Kirsten did not show up for Shaquille, as she even refused to k*ss him at the wedding altar and did not let him meet her family for a long time.
Married at First Sight fans think Shaquille took the right decision for himself
Even though Shaquille and Kirsten had been married for two months, they rarely connected with each other and the latter even wanted Shaquille to buy her a house without contributing anything.
Married at First Sight fans called out Kirsten for being toxic and felt that Shaquille took the right decision.
Shaquille might want Kirsten back in his life
Kirsten moved out of their shared apartment without even meeting Shaquille once. He told his friends that he never intended on getting a divorce but was still unsure about winning back Kirsten.
After the ex-pair met on a cast dinner, Shaquille told others that he respected Kirsten as a person but did not feel like she was his "soulmate."
Later, Shaquille asked her if she would give him another chance but Kirsten said that she needed some time after the rejection.
Shaquille did not want Kirsten to hate him but the latter revealed that she had no plans of talking to him again. He still did not lose hope, saying that she might find a partner for her and it "might be him."
Lifetime airs fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. It is unsure when the reunion of season 16 will air, since the showmakers are currently covering the lifes of contestants post-decision day.