5 top Sheryl Lee Ralph movies and shows to watch right now

Sheryl Lee Ralph didn't just win an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards but ended up making history as the second black woman to have won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, the first in 35 years. Ralph won for Abbott Elementary, a highly acclaimed and widely watched sitcom. The second season of the show is all set to be released on September 21, 2022.

Sheryl Lee Ralph began her acting career in the 1970s with the comedy film A Piece of the Action, and has acted in multiple films, television shows and Broadway originals. While she received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the Broadway musical Dreamgirl, her success in film and television was quite gradual. Her success at the Emmys and her emotional acceptance speech are reflective of her persistence in show business.

The 5 best Sheryl Lee Ralph movies and shows you should watch

1) To Sleep with Anger

Having received great reviews and critical acclaim, To Sleep with Anger is one of the best black comedy films to come out of Hollywood. In 2017, the United States National Film Registry decided to preserve the film for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance. The film was highly appreciated for its representation of African-American culture.

The film stars Danny Glover as Harry, who seeks shelter at the home of an African-American couple. Gradually, Harry attempts to take over the place of the patriarch in their chaotic home. The film features convincing performances and a rooted approach towards establishing the life of the couple. The casting in the film is another big reason for it being remembered even today.

2) The Mighty Quinn

The Mighty Quinn is a mystery comedy thriller film, released in 1989. It stars Denzel Washington in the lead role, making it one of the most popular films to have come out that year. Other cast members include Robert Townsend, James Fox, Mimi Rogers and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who portrayed Lola, the protagonist's wife. Sheryl Lee Ralph is also in the cover version of the Bob Dylan song The Mighty Quinn that was made for the film.

The film is dominantly a murder mystery and revolves around Quinn who is determined to solve a twisted murder even though his personal life is at stake. While most of the characters believe the culprit is a cook who was at the location, Quinn tries his best to prove them wrong. The film, despite being a typical detective fiction, approaches its themes with sensitivity.

3) Mistress

Mistress is yet another comedy film and stars Robert De Niro, Danny Aiello, Eli Wallach, Robert Wuhl and Martin Landau in central roles. Like any other Robert De Niro starrer, the film received fairly positive reviews and was appreciated for the kind of satire it created around show business. Sheryl Lee Ralph played quite a significant role in the film, despite the lack of acknowledgement at the time.

The story revolves around three producers who agree to execute a script in Hollywood but demand that each of their mistresses are cast in the film. Sheryl Lee Ralph plays one of the mistresses and gives a wonderful performance in her limited screen time.

4) Moesha

Moesha aired on television from 1996 to 2001 and was a popular sit-com for its time. It was one of the most successful television shows at the time and was widely watched. The cultural and social commentary of the show complemented its comedy and the brilliant comic timing of the actors. Death, adolescence, drugs, neglect, and mental health are among the many themes on the show.

The story is about an upper-middle class black family through the lens of a young girl. The show also explores the culture of the United States in general. Brandy Norwood and William Allen Young are among the many stars of the show. Sheryl Lee Ralph played the role of Deidre "Dee" Mitchell on the show and had some iconic moments.

Ralph is still remembered for her role in Moesha more than anything else. Her regular role on the show gave her an opportunity to reveal her range as an actor.

5) Deterrence

Deterrence is the only watch on the list that is not a comedy. Considering her amazing comic timing, Deterrence was an unlikely choice for Sheryl Lee Ralph. However, she shines in her part in Deterrence. It is a political thriller that explores nuclear brinkmanship. Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Gayle Redford, the National Security Advisor.

The movie was released in 1999 and managed to receive some positive reviews. Although it was not a box office success, the film continues to be watched for its portrayal of politics and its fresh approach to filmmaking. Being the director's debut film, the rooted approach struck a chord with a lot of cinephiles.

Although most of her films and shows were comedies, Ralph has shown some real range as an actor through her many decades in the industry. Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance in the newer season of Abbott Elementary is highly anticipated as the season is all set to premiere on September 21, 2022.

