Emmys 2022: 5 best-dressed women 

The iconic 74th Emmys was kick-started on September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The awards celebrated this year's best television performances and shows, and Kenan Thompson did the honors of hosting the lauded ceremony.

The ceremony kicked off on NBC at 8 p.m. EST and while fans were hoping for their favorite characters to win, the paparazzi were cheering on their favorite A-lister celebrity's glamorous fashion choices. The esteemed award show saw many stars in attendance adhering to the event's signature 'oh-so-glamorous' feels.

Some of the biggest names were nominated for the evening, but before the actual awards ceremony, these celebrities sashayed the red carpet, donning their gorgeous ensembles. These stars surely managed to take the breaths away of millions of their fans and the paparazzi.

Since all the A-lister celebrities were dressed to the nines as expected, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 5 best-dressed women and all the details of their outfits.

Top 5 fashion moments at the Emmys 2022 red carpet, which took our breaths away

1) Youngest two-time Emmys award winner Zendaya dazzled in Valentino

Zendaya made history as she won the Outstanding Lead Actress for Euphoria at the 74th Emmys, however, that's not all, she also demanded attention in her gorgeous Valentino gown. The 26-year-old dialed up glamour as she showed up in a custom ballgown designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The classic black ballgown features a form-fitting bodice with a sweetheart neckline, along with a subtle pelpum detail and a built-in belt with a bow at the front. The gown featured a sweeping skirt that was reminiscent of the 'Old Hollywood' world.

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach confirmed to Vogue that the Valentino dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's fashion choices in 1950s. To complete her elegant look, Zendaya elevated her ensemble by adding a show-stopping diamond necklace and studs, all from Valentino.

2) A worthy Emmys debut by Quinta Brunson in a custom Dolce & Gabbana

A worthy debut by Quinta Brunson in custom Dolce & Gabbana (Image via @Phil_Lewis_ / Twitter)

This Emmy winner made a perfect debut at the red carpet in her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The Abbott Elementary star stepped out in an exquisite russet brown metallic gown, featuring a corseted strapless bodice, constructed out of metallic sequins.

The skirt of the gown was fabricated out of a dazzling bronze fabric, and showcased a thigh-high leg slit. In an interview with E!'s, the star commented upon her look,

"I really wanted something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful. I feel like I kind of have to do three jobs at once, actress, producer and writer, so it can be hard to find something that makes me comfortable being all three but also wearing something that makes me feel good and sexy and proud."

Quinta Brunson completed her look with beautiful accessories by Jared Lehr. She further accentuated her look with a pair of matching sheer opera gloves, and brown strappy heels. Adding finishing touches, Brunson opted for nude makeup and loose waves.

3) Lizzo shines in red hot ruffles from Giambattista Valli

The statement-making singer gave fans another head-turning look at the Emmys 2022 in her voluminous ruffled tulle gown. The About Damn Time singer wore a customized version of red tulle ball gown from Giambattista Valli's Spring 2022 couture collection, which featured dramatic bell sleeves, long train, and a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline.

The skirt featured a high-low look which cascaded behind her as a long train. Lizzo was styled by her go-to stylist Jason Rembert for the evening. Lizzo let the dress command all the spotlight as she kept her jewelry minimal with just a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

She completed her look with Eri Ishizu red nails, top knot high bun by hairstylist Shelby Swain, and a pair of strappy red and clear heels.

4) Selena Gomez radiated classic beauty in Celine

Selena Gomez radiated classic beauty in Celine (Image via @selenanation/ Twitter)

Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez once again impressed everyone with her angelic look for the Emmys 2022. The singer and actress was styled by Kate Young for the evening as she wore a classic white beaded halter gown by Celine.

The high-neck gown featured sequin details all over and an open-back design. To accessorize, the 30-year-old star wore a pair of metallic heels and paired a silver clutch from Celine as well.

The bold jewelry choice included green tassel earrings, which matched her "illusion emerald" manicure, given by nail artist Tom Bachik. To complement the gown's sleeveless halter neck design, her hair was styled by Marissa Marino into a sleek updo.

5) Sydney Sweeney's regal look for Emmys in Oscar de la Renta

Sydney Sweeney @sydney_sweeney thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day love you all so much! Emmy’s 2022thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal daylove you all so much! Emmy’s 2022 ✨ thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and what a surreal day ♥️ love you all so much! https://t.co/GMqzaQtw6N

The Euphoria star stunned on the Emmys 2022 red carpet as she wore a regal custom Oscar de la Renta dress, sparkling in a gilded age-worthy gown, featuring a dove gray hue with metal threadwork.

The custom ivory piece was designed by Fernando Garcia, featuring curved neckline along with a structured waist, plus a bustle train. The piece further featured shimmering silver embroidery in floral pattern, all over the dress. The actor was nominated for two solo Emmys and she truly dressed for the occasion.

Coincidentally, September 12, 2022 also marks the star's 25th birthday. Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney's ensemble was topped off with sparkling diamond drop earrings, a bejeweled belt and rings, all by Fred Leighton. The look was completed by hair left loose in beachy waves and a natural glam makeup look.

This year's Emmy marked another successful event and the three-hour awards ceremony garnered the attention of fans from all over the world. The awards ceremony marked multiple historical moments, which includes - star Lee Jung-Jae becoming the first Asian actor to win the lead actor in a drama. On the other hand, HBO's Euphoria actress Zendaya became the first Black woman to win a lead actress in a drama and the youngest two-time Emmy award winner in the history.

