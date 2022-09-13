5 lesser-known facts about Emmys 2022 winner Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph made the news for much more than just winning an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her acceptance speech and an impromptu song that won her an emotional standing ovation were among the most exciting highlights of the evening.

Ralph won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for the show Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021, and was met with critical acclaim. It was nominated for several awards at the 74th Primetime Emmys, where Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show. Despite her decades of experience in films and television shows, Ralph's recent performance in Abbott Elementary is one of her best and most well-received roles.

Things to know about Sheryl Lee Ralph

1) She's the first black woman in 35 years to win an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Despite their reputation as awards for the best in film and television, the Academy and Emmy Awards have been heavily criticized for their lack of inclusivity and inability to accommodate diversity.

Sheryl Lee Ralph became the first black woman to win an award in the aforesaid category in over 35 years. Ralph is the second black woman to win Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Because Ralph defied all odds and prejudices to become the successful actress she is today, the song she sang when she won the award was all the more moving. "I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs," Ralph sang as she celebrated her remarkable victory.

2) She's a widely acclaimed Broadway actress

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Broadway (Image via Broadway Shows)

Sheryl Lee Ralph's impactful performance at the Emmys, despite the song being impromptu, is proof of what a talented performer she is. Furthermore, her ease on stage reflects the many years of experience she has gained as a theatre artist. Although she has been a part of films, shows and plays ever since 1970s, Broadway was the platform that brought her the most acclaim.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is best known for her role in the Broadway original Dreamgirl. The show itself received widespread acclaim, particularly for Ralph's performance. The production was nominated for 12 Tony Awards that year and won six of them. She again stole the show with her performance in the 2002 Broadway original Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Sheryl Lee Ralph has been a Broadway legend for quite some time, and her television success being recognized with an Emmy is a significant milestone in her career.

3) She dealt with anorexia during her days at Broadway

Sheryl Lee Ralph's extremely long journey through theater, film and television has in no way been an easy one. Ralph revealed that she developed an eating disorder when she starred in Dreamgirl on Broadway. The kind of stress that show business generates, led to this experience.

Ralph expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of recognition for her performance and stated that she was having difficulty dealing with it. She went on to say that she had stopped eating in order to improve her appearance and make progress. Sheryl Lee Ralph also expressed the desire to conceal one's pain as an artist because one's pain belongs solely to oneself and should not be seen by the audience.

4) A Piece of Action was the film that gave her the big break

With an ensemble cast, A Piece of Action is a 1977 American crime comedy movie that made Sheryl Lee Ralph popular in cinemas. It was her first big film and starred Bill Cosby, Denise Nicholas and James Earl Jones.

She recalled the experience of the film being one of the most important things in her life as it taught her most things about the business. She also revealed that the director, Sidney Poitier encouraged her to stick to her dreams and keep going in the field of acting.

5) Her son survived being shot

Sheryl Lee Ralph faced the majority of the challenges that come with coming from a less privileged background. Her son was shot three times and miraculously recovered although he still carries the scars. Apparently, he wandered off into an unlikely neighborhood after a party, and was shot by someone as part of target practice.

Despite her gradual success, Ralph has had to deal with a slew of social, professional, and personal issues. Her win at the Emmys was one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony due to the difficulties she faced during her early years and until she shot to fame with Abbott Elementary.

The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT., with an episode releasing each week.

