Did Sheryl Lee Ralph create Emmys history? Exploring her inspiring win for Abbott Elementary 

Sheryl Lee Ralph surely created history after she became the first black woman to win an Emmy Award in 35 years after Jackee Harry achieved the feat in 1987. Lee Ralph won the title in the Supporting Actress category in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Lee Ralph essayed the role of the religious kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in the ABC comedy show.

As part of her winning speech, Sheryl Lee Ralph sang a few lines from Diana Reeves' song Endangered Species:

"I am an endangered species. But I sing no victim's song. I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs."

She continued to say,

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like."

The 66-year-old actor added,

"And don't you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, and you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me."

Read on to learn more about Sheryl Lee Ralph's win for the show Abbott Elementary.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is the second black woman to win a supporting actor Emmy in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph became the second black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, with Jackee Harry being the first.

Harry was the first African-American to win the title in 1987 for the show 227. She reminisced about her win in a recent tweet thread and called it a "lonely experience." She also revealed that Lee Ralph was initially supposed to play the role that eventually went to her.

Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry



For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series.



But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle! Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience.For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series.But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle! #Emmys Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience.For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series.But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle! #Emmys https://t.co/TiyCwASVTI

Harry wrote,

"The network originally wanted Sheryl Lee Ralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it. Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! I'm so excited for her #Emmys win!"

Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry 🏾



Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! #BlackGirlsRock @thesherylralph ’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into.Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! #Emmys .@thesherylralph’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. 🙏🏾Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club! #Emmys 🏆 #BlackGirlsRock https://t.co/Tryb3DGig2

She added,

"Sheryl Lee Ralph's had a remarkable career AND she's one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we've been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club!"

More information about Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is an American mockumentary sitcom created for television by Quinta Brunson. Brunson also featured in the sitcom alongside Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti.

Poster of 'Abbott Elementary' (Image via IMDb)

The series premiered in 2021 and opened to critical acclaim. The premise revolves around a documentary crew recording the lives of teachers working in underfunded schools. One of the places they have decided to document is Philadelphia's Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, a predominantly black Philadelphia public school.

Brunson and the rest play the role of teachers who stand by the school where conditions are harsh, and most teachers are not expected to last more than two years.

Abbott Elementary was also nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series category but lost it to Ted Lasso, while Brunson won the award for best writing in a comedy series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das