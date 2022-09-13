Who are Emmys 2022 winner Sheryl Lee Ralph's kids? Video of siblings cheering for mom leaves Twitter users emotional

The 2022 Emmy Awards aired on Monday, September 12, 2022, on NBC, featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph accepting her first Emmy.

She was awarded Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the show Abbott Elementary. While the audience was emotional with her acceptance speech, fans following the show online were enamored by Sheryl's kids' emotions.

Your Friend’s Friend @walkgoodetienne I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylralph you are A WINNER!!!! Coco and I are in our seats crying. wtf?!?!? #emmys2022 I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylralph you are A WINNER!!!! Coco and I are in our seats crying. wtf?!?!? #emmys2022 https://t.co/9t4NUo4sa5

Her son Etienne Maurice shared a video on Twitter where he and his sister Ivy-Victoria were seen hooting for their mother as she walked on stage to receive the award. The siblings are Sheryl and her ex-husband Eric Maurice's kids.

Here's how fans reacted to Sheryl's kids' video

In the clip, Etienne's voice was heard first when Sheryl's name was announced as the winner of the 2022 Emmys under the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. He was heard yelling,

"Yes!"

This was followed by Ivy-Victoria's voice yelling,

"Oh My God!"

The siblings continued cheering as Sheryl accepted the award and delivered a powerful speech.

Etienne and Ivy-Victoria's reaction left Twitter users emotional. Take a look at fans' reactions:

Joshua Wright @sortwright @walkgoodetienne @thesherylralph Aww this made my day, so amazing seeing you guys so happy for her @walkgoodetienne @thesherylralph Aww this made my day, so amazing seeing you guys so happy for her

Carla Renata @TheCurvyCritic #emmys #sherylleeralph Couldn’t me more thrilled for Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang her face off in her acceptance speech while her kids Ivy, Etienne and I balled our eyes out #Emmys2022 Couldn’t me more thrilled for Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang her face off in her acceptance speech while her kids Ivy, Etienne and I balled our eyes out #Emmys2022 #emmys #sherylleeralph https://t.co/TWIDXeJJID

tati⁷✨glitterbug ✨ @t_tati7 y’all. the reaction from Sheryl Lee Ralph’s kids?? It felt like I saw my momma win tonight #Emmys2022 y’all. the reaction from Sheryl Lee Ralph’s kids?? It felt like I saw my momma win tonight #Emmys2022 https://t.co/z2m5Ywg253

malik. @malikstephon

i cried at her winning

i cried at her singing & her speech

now im crying at her children going STUPID in the audience as they should 🥹 #Emmys2022 i cried at the video of sheryl lee ralph finding out she was nominatedi cried at her winningi cried at her singing & her speechnow im crying at her children going STUPID in the audience as they should 🥹 #AbbottElementary i cried at the video of sheryl lee ralph finding out she was nominatedi cried at her winning i cried at her singing & her speechnow im crying at her children going STUPID in the audience as they should 🥹 #AbbottElementary #Emmys2022

makensy @makensysmith

congrats to mama & your whole squad 🖤 @walkgoodetienne we need a family reality show!!congrats to mama & your whole squad 🖤 @walkgoodetienne we need a family reality show!! congrats to mama & your whole squad 🖤

Who are Etienne and Ivy-Victoria?

Sheryl married French entrepreneur Eric Maurice in 1990. Two years later, she gave birth to their son, Etienne Maurice, and three years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice.

Sheryl divorced Eric in 2001 before marrying Philadelphia native Sen. Vincent Hughes in 2005. The children admire their mother, which was seen during the 2022 Emmys when Sheryl won her first Primetime Emmy Award.

Sheryl's son Etienne is the CEO and founder of Walk Good Productions. As per the company's social media account, its description reads:

“A family bringing people together from all walks of life to fight for racial equity through the arts, health, and wellness.”

Etienne's online bio states he is also a "Filmmaker, Community Organizer, Certified Yoga Boy." His Twitter feed is filled with clips and posts encouraging and supporting his mom Sheryl.

Ivy-Victoria (born in 1995) is Sheryl's daughter, who accompanied brother Etienne at the 2022 Emmys. She was also seen cheering for her mom when she won the award. Ivy-Victoria is the vice president at her brother's company, Walk Good Productions.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech at Emmys 2022

Sheryl lee Ralph was surprised when Amy Poehler announced her name at the 74th Emmy Awards. As she accepted the trophy, she delivered a beautiful speech that left the audience emotional.

She said:

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

Sheryl continued:

“Because if you’ve got a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you’ve got a husband like mine in your corner, if you’ve got children in your corner like mine, and if you’ve got friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me in your corner, thank you, thank you.”

Before her speech, the 65-year-old actress won hearts by singing two lines of Endangered Species by Diana Reeves. The lines she picked to croon to from the song's lyrics were:

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song. I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs.”

The audience and her kids cheered for her throughout her acceptance speech.

