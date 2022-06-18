Who is Eliane Cavalleiro? All about Danny Glover's wife amid actor's recent appearances with Regina Murray 

American actor Danny Glover has sparked speculations about his on-going marriage to wife Eliane Cavalleiro after he was spotted with realtor Regina Murray on a beach.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 75-year-old star can be seen enjoying time in the water in Sardinia, shirtless, while Murray wore a tie-dye bikini. The two can be seen clicking selfies together while holding hands.

Additionally, Murray's swimsuit was accessorised with a white floppy hat, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and enormous gold hooped earrings.

As of now, the Lethal Weapon actor has not confirmed his marital status with Cavalleiro.

Everything we know about Danny Glover's wife, Eliane Cavalleiro

Eliane Cavalleiro was Danny Glover's second wife. Before her, the 75-year-old star was married to Asake Bomani, whom he met in college. The duo dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in 1975. They share a daughter named Mandisa, who was born a year later.

On February 4, 1999, Danny filed for divorce from Asake, claiming irreconcilable differences. The divorce was settled in 2000.

Glover chose to take another walk down the aisle in 2009, this time with Eliane, a Brazilian native who taught at the University of Brazil before going on to Stanford University.

She received her Master's degree in 1988 and her Doctorate in 2003 from the University of Sao Paulo's School of Education. The pair met during the World Social Forum in Brazil in 2003.

The age difference between Glover and Cavalleiro was one of the factors that drew extra attention to their relationship. While her precise birthdate is unclear, numerous reports indicate that she is 55 years old, making her 20 years younger than Glover, who is 75.

Danny and Eliane led a discreet life after their marriage, focusing on their children - Eliane has two boys, Ramon Cavalliero and Juan JC Cavalliero, from a previous marriage - and charity works. The former happens to be a visual artist while Juan is a photographer.

From 2000 until 2004, Eliane was the executive coordinator of the non-profit group Geledes, and she also worked as a consultant for UNESCO's Regional Education Workshop for Latin America and the Caribbean/OREALC.

From 2004 until 2006, she was the General Coordinator of Diversity and Educational Inclusion at the Ministry of Education's Secretariat of Continuing Education, Literacy, and Diversity.

Cavalleiro also wrote several papers on racism, discrimination, prejudice, and other issues affecting children's education and served as President of the Brazilian Association of Black Researchers from 2008 to 2010.

As for Glover's appearance with Regina Murray, this is not the first time that the two have been spotted together in public. The Rainmaker star walked the red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy, at the Filming Italy 2022 on June 11.

Danny Glover and Regina Murray. (Image via Getty Images)

As per the Daily Mail, Regina Murray also posted pictures on social media with Glover on his birthday, which left fans curious about the nature of their relationship.

On the professional front, Glover last appeared in Greg Björkman's directorial film, Press Play, as Cooper. As per his IMDb profile, he has several films in the pipeline. Danny Glover will next star in Killing Winston Jones, Long Day Journey, Dionne, The Ninja He Will Rise, Prairie Bones and Lethal Weapon 5.

