"Kanye is an awful person": The Kardashians fans slam Kanye West after Kim Kardashians opens up about his behavior

Popular reality television series The Kardashians is back. The much-awaited series premiered its season 3 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu. It documented the fan-favorite Kardashian family navigating their personal and professional lives, while also dealing with relationship issues, strained dynamics, and the pressures of living a very public life.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reflected on her issues with ex-husband Kanye West. The reality mogul broke down several times over the course of the episode and opened up about her marital issues. The couple married in 2014 but ultimately divorced in 2021.

The road to the divorce wasn't a smooth one as Kim handled her ex-husband posting a number of scandalous tweets bashing her and the Kardashian household. Her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson also attracted criticism from Kanye, which eventually resulted in the couple getting divorced.

Fans were extremely upset over Kim breaking down and proceeded to slam Kanye for his actions. One tweeted:

Kim Kardashian breaks down over issues with Kanye West on The Kardashians season 3 premiere

The third installment of The Kardashians began on an intense note as Kim Kardashian opened up about her emotions while dealing with her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim opened up to her mother and matriarch Kris Jenner about the ordeal she was going through. She confessed to spending her whole morning having a panic attack, where she couldn't breathe and was about to tear up every time. The star expressed how she kept silent over Kanye's constant attacks at the family.

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder confessed to feeling bad for her mother, who she felt had all shapes and sizes of issues coming from the family. She accused Kanye of bringing up her controversial s*x tape in public over and over again and reflected on how it could affect her children - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 - long term. She said:

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

The Kardashians star proceeded to give viewers a glimpse into her emotional dilemma as the kids put their father's music in the car and sang out loud to the same. Kim revealed that she would be Kanye's "biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids, but when it would be time for them to ask the necessary questions, she'd answer them.

In another confessional on The Kardashians, Kim revealed that while she proved to be his biggest supporter, it didn't come the other way around. She revealed how Kanye started a rumor about her being involved with rapper Drake.

The reality star revealed that while he would ask her for approval over his overall image being portrayed on the show, he would go on to bash Kim in several of his songs, interviews, social media digs, and much more.

Talking to Kris, Kim broke down and explained that she was extremely exhausted by keeping silent as rumors only grew about their relationship. She said:

"For once, can everyone just get their s**t together around me?... I wanna have a bad day and I can't. I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s**t together."

The Kardashians star continued:

"I feel bad, and I don’t know why I feel bad. And it's like, I don't know what to do, I don’t want to be a part of this narrative. And it's like, when is this ever gonna end? It never will... I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life."

Although Kris tried to convince her daughter that divorce was the right way to go amidst these issues, Kim decided to not speak further and walk away.

The Kardashians fans slam Kanye West for his actions towards Kim Kardashian

Fans took to social media to address their outrage with Kanye. They slammed him for his actions that made Kim this emotional. Check it out.

🖤Brittni Hullinger🖤 @BrittniHulling1

Fans also understood Kim's point of view. Check it out.

The Kardashians is always known to bring drama, and it has given viewers a glimpse into the Kardashian family's ups and downs over the past two seasons. There is only more to come as the cast deals with even more complicated dynamics the rest of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu.

