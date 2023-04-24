Selling Sunset: 6 non-negotiable rules Reality TV stars must follow 

Selling Sunset is a captivating reality TV series that offers an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles. With its sixth season premiering next month, the show has become all the rage again.

Set in the glamorous offices of The Oppenheim Group, the series follows a group of ambitious real estate agents as they vie for high-profile clients and multi-million dollar listings, all while navigating personal relationships and intense workplace drama.

With stunning visuals and juicy personal storylines, the show has become a hit among viewers and a guilty pleasure for many. However, Selling Sunset is as real as a reality TV show can get, as the show's stars are required to follow some very strict rules that are non-negotiable.

6 rules the cast of Selling Sunset are expected to follow

1) All agents need to have a real estate license

All the agents on the show are professionally licensed realtors. Following a rumor that questioned the legitimacy of the cast, Jason Oppenheim told Reality Blurb:

"Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts. Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents."

2) Agents do not have a voice in the show's editing process

The cast of Selling Sunset have stated that they do not control how the show is edited. Netflix maintains the right to edit out scenes based on the wishes of the producers. This usually results in certain members being portrayed in a bad light. Similarly, the crew tends to edit the show in a way that ensures more viewership, especially with drama and conflicts.

Christine Quinn, one of the agents on the show, has said in an interview with Nylon:

"I'm not used to being on television like this. There were certain things where I had trust in production, but they didn't have our backs. I was really surprised seeing the way they portrayed me."

3) Agents have to take care of their own hair and makeup

Netflix does not pay for the stars' makeup and wardrobe. The ladies of Selling Sunset maintain their glamorous looks all on their own. While some stars have hired stylists to help them prepare for the show, others prefer to style themselves. As Christine Quinn told Page Six:

"I do all of my own makeup unless it's an interview look, and I pride myself on that. I know that a lot of people outsource for that, but I'm just so great at it and I love doing it myself because I'm kind of a control freak, obviously — I don't know if you've noticed."

4) There is no fixed script for the cast to follow

Unlike other reality TV shows that are scripted, everything that happens on Selling Sunset is real. From the houses they sell to the clientele, the agents are expected to remain honest even in front of cameras.

Additionally, the feuds and drama witnessed in the show are also real and not scripted, including relationships, weddings, breakups and divorces.

5) Some cast members cannot bring their spouses to the show

While there have been several instances where cast members have brought their significant other to the show, there have been some spouses who have never been seen.

Chrishell's ex-husband, Justin Hartley, and Heather's husband, Tarek El Moussa, have noticeably never appeared on any season of Selling Sunset. This is because both Justin and Tarek are under contract with competing networks like NBC and HGTV, which prevents them from appearing on the show.

6) The agents have no base salary but they make what they sell

Selling Sunset agents don't have a base salary, but they generate a lot of income since the commissions are so high. The Oppenheim Group has a rule that states that the agents make what they sell. With listings that are worth millions of dollars, this means that the agents earn a lot through commissions.

In an interview with Express UK, agent Davina Potraz explained the process, saying:

"If you get, say, 2.5 percent commission of the purchase price, then that share goes to the broker, and then the salesperson who did the transaction, if it was their client, they have a split with the broker."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will premiere on May 19, 2023. All previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

