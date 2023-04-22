5 popular Christine Quinn one-liners to remember amid Selling Sunset 6 trailer drop

Selling Sunset is coming back with season 6 but this time without Christine Quinn. The popular reality show is set to return on May 19, 2023. The upcoming season promises fresh drama and excitement and is set to introduce new faces alongside the departure of many prominent old ones, including Christine Quinn.

The show is about real estate agents who fight over rich and wealthy clients in southern California. The competition at The Oppenheim Group can be cutthroat, and it increases tenfold when a new member enters the house. A show like Selling Sunset requires betrayal, drama, and fights to succeed. Christine Quinn was the main attraction for that. No matter what she did, she always found herself surrounded by drama and controversy in the house.

Many viewers are already taking to social media to declare there is no Selling Sunset without Christine Quinn. Just as one might not want to watch Cinderella without the evil stepmother, many might not tune in for Selling Sunset without Christine Quinn.

While the future of Selling Sunset remains yet to be seen, the audience can meanwhile look back at the previous seasons and some of the sass delivered by Quinn on Selling Sunset.

5 Christine Quinn one-liners from Selling Sunset that would forever remain iconic

1) "I'm so tired of talking about everyone else's issues. Now, can we just focus on me?"

One thing that Christine Quinn has that makes her the star of the show is her biting sarcasm and sharpened tongue that holds nothing back. When Christine Quinn walks into a room, she demands attention. E! online host Laverne Cox even went as far as to mention that she practically runs the show on her back, and it's all thanks to Christine being the center of attention:

"Does your back hurt from carrying the [whole] season of the show? The girls could not get enough of talking about you."

Whether she likes being the center of every drama or not, she does love all eyes on her. Moreover, when she was asked whether she likes being the “villain” in every Selling Sunset drama, she responded by quoting the famous TikTok audio:

"Do I think I'm the drama? No, I don't think I'm the drama. Maybe I'm the drama."

She also added:

"Yeah, I live for it. I love being the villain. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Christine Quinn owns up to whatever she does and does not show a morsel of remorse. The competition is steep, and to make a name for herself, she would have to fight tooth and nail. This is what brings the admiration of many for her in Selling Sunset.

2) "I never start the drama, I just finish it."

This is the most popular mic-drop iconic quote by Christine Quinn. The reason why the audience might miss her is that the sass would be hard to replicate by any other member of Selling Sunset.

Christine has been part of many intense dramas over the last few seasons. However, viewers rightly pointed out that she does not start a fire, but since she lands in it so many times, it feels like she starts one.

Months before the season 6 trailer and her departure, she even opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how the show takes a toll on her mental health, describing herself as a prisoner:

“But we’re prisoners, right? We can’t leave until they get what they want.”

Many have seen across seasons that Christine has an attitude that sees the end of everything, and maybe that clashes with her current situation where she sees herself as a prisoner, which lands her in many dramas.

3) "Then again, not everyone has class."

This famous line does have a sad backstory. In season 4, viewers saw Emma and Christine Quinn’s common ex becoming a focal issue throughout the season. In Christine’s version, she was engaged to her ex and then learned that he was involved with Emma. Though the latter has tried many times to say Christine is wrong, Christine did not want to get involved in any further discussions.

However, several fans of the show did not find her wrong. Past traumas can be a lot that might make someone distance themselves from triggers to process the events peacefully. On the Call Her Daddy podcast itself, she opened up and said:

“In additon to being funny and maybe a loudmouth, I also have a vulnerable side and I’m just like everyone else. I’m a human and I have a heart and things do hurt me. And even the relationships with the girls, I wish we could all be friends, but it is what it is. What you see on television is only just a small snippet of my life.”

4) "Luxury, glamour, style is my thing & that’s why my clients come to me."

Christine Quinn is not shy about admitting that she is all about the finer things in life. Throughout many seasons, viewers have seen her impeccable, over-the-top style that includes glamorous designer dresses, purses, and extravagant parties.

She knows luxury, and that reflects in the houses she shows. Instead of feeling like she needs to apologize for it on the show, she owns it by making it her “thing” and finds a way to profit from it in the real estate business.

5) "I always own up to what I say."

It is hard to blame Christine Quinn for not owning up to things that she says. Her openness and ability to speak her mind feels genuine and authentic to many viewers.

Throughout Selling Sunset, this attitude landed Christine in many hot waters. One of the reasons why she cannot avoid drama is because she refuses to say what anyone probably wants to hear and instead speaks her mind. Christine Quinn's self-awareness at times and her owning up to what she says make her a hit with the Selling Sunset audience.

Although many might find Christine Quinn self-obsessed and attention-seeking at times, that’s what makes her interesting to watch. Without Christine Quinn and the drama she lands in, there is no Selling Sunset. It would be interesting to see what turn the reality show takes with new and old members.

Poll : 0 votes