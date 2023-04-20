“Not a show without Christine Quinn”: Selling Sunset season 6 trailer has internet fuming

The trailer for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, which will return to screens on May 19, 2023, was recently released. Set to return in season 6 are Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and two new agents, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Christine Quinn, who already confirmed her departure from the show in 2022, is noticeably absent from the trailer. In light of this, fans noticed that some cast members still spoke about the former reality star and claimed that the show was still utilizing her for ratings.

Following the release of the trailer, many people turned to social media to complain about Christine's absence, adding that the show is not worth it. They added that it’s not a show without Christine Quinn and that she’s worthy of her own.

Fans react to Netflix’s Selling Sunset season 6 trailer

The real estate reality show revolves around the employees of the Oppenheim Group as they aim to sell more and provide entertainment along the way.

One of the stars, Christine Quinn, announced her exit from the show in 2022 and cited the reason being a “business decision.” While in conversation with People magazine, she said that she terminated her contract when the brokerage launched.

Fans took to Netflix’s post on Instagram to express their displeasure about Quinn not being a part of season 6 and said that “it’s nothing” without the television personality. They further added that they only watched the show for her and wished the creators luck for the upcoming segment.

Some fans noticed that while she is no longer on the show, some cast members, including Mary Fitzgerald, can’t stop talking about her and stated that she is "still living rent-free" in their heads. They further called it Quinn's power and impact.

One person took to the post to comment about other Selling Sunset cast members bringing her name up and said that they’re still using Quinn for ratings. Some fans called Christine a queen and added that the show would be boring without her. Noting her absence, they added that Netflix ruins every good show.

Some fans even took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

Big Mee$ch @bigmeesch_ @bykacienelson I’m sorry but the last 5 seasons have centered on Christine Quinn for a reason… the other girls were only interesting in their relation to her/the drama @bykacienelson I’m sorry but the last 5 seasons have centered on Christine Quinn for a reason… the other girls were only interesting in their relation to her/the drama

countesslumann @adlumann @hoereem make some noise for CHRISTINE QUINN @hoereem make some noise for CHRISTINE QUINN

leaveciaraalone @leaveciaraalone @OfficialPLT No Christine Quinn?? I could wait forever I won’t be watching it without her @OfficialPLT No Christine Quinn?? I could wait forever I won’t be watching it without her 😌

Real estate twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim commented under the post as well. Brett called it the “best season yet” while Jason further praised the trailer through emojis. One person questioned who would bring the drama now that the How to Be a Boss B*itch author is no longer a part of the series and Brett further commented that they’ll see what happens when the show premieres.

Why did Christine Quinn leave the Netflix show?

The former Selling Sunset cast member’s exit was announced post season 5. While in conversation with People Magazine, the reality star revealed that she left the Opphenheim group to launch her new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen along with her husband, Christian Dumontet.

She added:

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Tune in on May 19, 2023, to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6.

