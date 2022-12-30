When did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split? Selling Sunset stars go on a double date with their respective partners

The exes remain friends! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who split in December 2021, went on a double date with their respective current partners in Sydney, Australia. The former documented their fun banter on her Instagram story as they all grabbed a meal together.

Jason was present with his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk and Chrishell with her significant other G Flip. The Oppenheim Group boss’ twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, was also present for the group get-together. All of them enjoyed some delicious food and drinks and shared laughs.

Chrishell confirmed her relationship with Australian musician G Flip in a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022. Jason met his model girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, while on a vacation in Greece this summer.

In a video shared by Chrishell, Jason was seen asking if the filter was making him look tan before his fellow co-star grabbed the phone to show her followers the view of Sydney Harbor.

Chrishell Stause joined Jason and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim at The Oppenheim Group, a real estate firm in Los Angeles, in 2018. The two then proceeded to star alongside one another in the hit Netflix series, Selling Sunset, which premiered in 2019.

The former couple's connection turned into a full-fledged relationship in the summer of 2021. Jason exclusively confirmed the news to US Weekly and said:

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The Selling Sunset stars' relationship was short-lived, as the duo confirmed their breakup in December 2021. Posting a very important but heartbreaking update on his Instagram story, the Oppenheim Group co-founder said:

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Despite their breakup, Chrishell and Jason share a deep friendship and are on great terms. Both have since then moved on with their lives and found potential partners. In a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May this year, the former confirmed her relationship with musician G Flip. She said:

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician.”

The couple met after G Flip cast Chrishell to play a role in the music video for their single Get Me Outta Here. The realtor further said:

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

During the Selling Sunset reunion, Jason also gave the couple his blessing and said:

“They seem like a badass, for one. And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in September 2022, Jason explained that he was still on great terms with his Selling Sunset co-star and that he enjoyed her "as a friend and being around her and spending time with her." He also stated that seeing Chrishell happy made him happy as well.

The Oppenheim Group boss was also seen romancing his model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk in July 2022, as the duo were spotted together in Greece. Speaking to US Weekly, Jason said:

“She’s easy to have fun with and I’m just really, really happy. It’s effortless too, which I think is important. … It’s been an amazing, you know, first few months.”

He also confirmed to PEOPLE that Nurk will be appearing on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset alongside Chrishell and fellow co-stars. He said:

"We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more. I'm sure we will. She's coming out here to spend a couple more months out here at the end of the year. So, you know, maybe we'll film."

Although Netflix is yet to announce a premiere date, Selling Sunset has already been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. The latest season ended by showcasing Chrishell and Jason's split, as the two were in different places with respect to starting a family and thus parted ways.

