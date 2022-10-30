How did Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause meet G Flip? Relationship explored as the duo celebrates Halloween night

Selling Sunset’s first reunion took place in May 2022, when one star opened up about her love life. Chrishell Stause spoke about her relationship with G Flip when moderator France asked her about her relationship status.

She said that she had been spending time with “someone important” and that their name is G-Flip. The talented musician is non-binary and their preferred pronouns are they/them. The Selling Sunset star appeared in one of their music videos, and even gave G-Flip a tattoo that read, “Get me outta here.”

Speaking about their relationship, she said:

"I was just going to be in their video. It’s about this chaotic love story. And, you know, I come from soaps, I love acting, and with the job that we have I don’t always get to do it. And so, at first of course I was like ‘yes, let’s do that.'"

The two were recently seen together at one of the biggest celebrity Halloween parties at Casamigos.

Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause and G Flip first met on Halloween 2021

For Halloween 2022, Selling Sunset star Chrishell attended the Casamigos party on October 28. She dressed up as a sexy skeleton, while her partner, G Flip dressed up as a spooky rockstar with a “Jack Skellington” half smile on their face.

The two initially met last year on Halloween itself and were with their respective ex-boyfriends at the time. Stause was dating her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim at the time, who she split with because the two were not on the same page about having kids in the future.

Chrishell then appeared in G Flip's music video for GET ME OUTTA HERE in May 2022 and the duo has been inseparable ever since. The two became Instagram official on May 10, when the Selling Sunset star took to social media to announce her relationship with the musician to help her fans understand gender identity a little better.

She explained her partner’s pronouns in the video and said:

"They identify on both sides of male, female. So that’s one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix."

This was followed by G saying that they see kids in their future with Stause. They feel that having children will further help normalize same-sex relationships but also implied that the couple is not there yet. G Flip was music teacher for many years before becoming a drummer, which was followed by a shift as a solo artist.

The couple recently went on a vacation together and also attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Chrishell won the Best Reality Star award and in her speech thanked her fans for being supportive of her relationship.

The two often take to social media to show their affection for one another and in September, the Selling Sunset star celebrated her partner’s birthday with a cute picture and hailed them for their "kind genuine heart."

