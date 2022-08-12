Who is Marie-lou Nurk? Meet Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim’s new love interest as they made red carpet debut

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-lou Nurk made their official red carpet debut as a couple. They made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift in Regal LA on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. They were seen walking together, and he looked utterly smitten by her.

Marie-Lou Nurk is a model and is represented by Mega Model Agency. According to PEOPLE, she wore "a sky-blue minidress with layered ruffles and net cutouts, featuring green jewels, completing the look with a pair of silver braided strappy stilettos." While Jason looked sharp and dapper in a "Carolina blue suit layered over a white t-shirt, which he finished with a pair of gray Christian Dior sneakers."

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim spotted with the model in Greece

Jason was romantically linked to Marie-lou Nurk after the duo was spotted kissing in Mykonos, Greece, last month, as per a video obtained by PEOPLE. The celebrity real estate mogul had previously opened up to the publication about his newfound relationship, adding that he feels "super" and is in a "great space." He said:

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon. It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

An onlooker who witnessed the scene told the publication:

"I noticed a man and woman engaging in some serious PDA which is what initially caught my attention. When they pulled apart from each other I realised I recognised the man to be Jason from the Selling Sunset."

Marie-Lou Nurk doesn't have a lot of social media posts as of yet. The model has over 9K followers on Instagram, where she posts her modeling pictures and updates on travel activities.

When did Jason Oppenheim's relationship with Chrishell Stause end?

Jason Oppenheim's new relationship comes to light after he split with fellow Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause just five months after the pair confirmed they were dating. However, the duo have remained friends and even celebrated the latter's 41st birthday together last month.

In June 2022, Jason opened up about his relationship with Chrishell and filming during the split. Upon asking if it was difficult for him to shoot the "personal side" of his story, he confessed that it was, in fact, easier with her.

In an interview with ITV This Morning, the Selling Sunset star said:

"I wouldn't say its uncomfortable filiming that side of me...I never expected [getting emotional], you know, but I think it was easier with Chrishell and I've been very open with her..It was difficult and I have no plans on filming another relationship, or being in one for that matter."

Jason also opened up about the amicability of his and Chrishell's relationship after their breakup. He told PEOPLE last month that the duo were on good terms and were having fun. Chrishell herself announced her romance with Australian musician G Flip in May 2022.

Jason said:

"It's great. It really is. We just…were at the MTV awards together and just had a great time with her and her significant other. We're really in a healthy place and in a really good place. It feels good."

Netflix's binge-worthy real-estate drama, Selling Sunset, was recently renewed for Seasons 6 and 7. Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are set to join existing cast members Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

Edited by Sayati Das