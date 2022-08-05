Who is Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset Season 6? Model has a son with Nick Cannon

Netflix's Selling Sunset Season 6 star Bre Tiesi is the mother of Nick Cannon’s eighth child.

Nick Cannon welcomed his first child with Tiesi on June 28. She announced the birth of their son Legendary Love Cannon, a month after her “all natural unmedicated home birth.”

Bre Tiese describes herself as an “Estate Agent. Investor. Business consultant. Model. Travel enthusiast.” She managed to keep the news of her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time before "someone" revealed it.

The 31-year-old model explained this via her Instagram Story recently during a Q&A session with fans and said:

“I had planned on keeping a secret my whole pregnancy and announcing when he was born on his first bday etc butttt someone sold me out months in. After [that] I knew to never say how far along I was and I had enough photos to keep posting like I was pregnant.”

Finally, she shared the news with the world on Monday, July 27 through her Instagram account. She even posted a video of her delivery on her YouTube channel, Bre Tiesi.

All about Selling Sunset Season 6 star Bre Tiesi

NFL player Johnny Manziel's ex-wife Bre Tiesi was born in Los Angeles, US in 1991. The 'siren in disguise' loves the beach, loyalty and ice fishing, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has been a model at BT Enterprises LLC since April 2016. She has worked with brands including Revolve, Ciroc, and Ethika.

The influencer and vlogger has more than 500K followers on her Instagram, where she posts pictures of her travels, workouts and modeling. A travel enthusiast, she has traveled to Mexico, Greece, the Maldives, Kenya, and Indonesia.

The fitness guru, who even worked as a realtor in Southern California, completed her education at Agoura High School before stepping into the modeling world.

She is the eldest child in the family. Her father is a businessman and shares a close bond with her mother Debra and sister Alexis.

Before getting into a relationship with rapper Nick Cannon, she was married to NFL player Johnny Manziel. The former couple married in March 2018 before getting divorced in November 2021.

Post divorce, Tiesi dated Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend Casper Smart for a brief time and later Nick Hogan.

The Knight of Cups star has also made guest appearances on multiple episodes of Wild 'N Out, which is hosted by Cannon.

Relationship timeline of Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon

Selling Sunset star Tiesi and Cannon have dated “on-and-off” for almost 10 years. The two share an “beautiful relationship” where “everything is so supportive and positive.” In January, days after a baby shower, the two announced the pregnancy with an Instagram post.

Speaking about their relationship, Tiesi told Us Magazine:

“I have a beautiful relationship. We’re very open, we’re very honest, we’re very supportive. All of my needs are met, and I’m very happy in our situation.”

Before welcoming their first baby together in the world in June, the parents-to-be even went for a babymoon together.

The Masked Singer host is already a father of 7 kids - 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon," 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, last year but sadly, after a battle with brain cancer, Zen died at 5 months old in December.

New mom Tiesi will now be seen on Selling Sunset Season 6, the release date of which is yet to be announced.

