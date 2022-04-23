×
“Chelsea’s accent comes and goes”: Fans take a dig at Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani's “fake accent”

Fans take a dig at Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani's accent (Image via chelsealazkani/Instagram)
Parul Singh
Parul Singh
ANALYST
Modified Apr 23, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Chelsea Lazkani, a new cast member of Selling Sunset, is being criticized for her accent on the show. Many fans are calling it a fake, with one fan tweeting that her “accent comes and goes.”

Chelsea’s accent comes and goes. #SellingSunset

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani joined Season 5 of Selling Sunset and quickly became friends with Christine Quinn, ready to tackle the real estate market after a long break.

All About Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani's accent

With five years of luxury real estate experience, Chelsea Lazkani joined the new season of Selling Sunset and received a warm welcome from other cast members of the show.

But soon after the first episode, fans started criticizing her fake British accent over Twitter. While some stated that her accent is not consistent, others are confused about her accent.

Ok so Chelsea’s accent is fake right? 😂 #sellingsunsets5 #SellingSunset
chelsea’s accent sounds like she keeps forgetting she’s bri-ish #SellingSunset
Chelsea’s accent is annoying me more than it should 😩 #SellingSunset
Is it just me or Chelsea’s accent is so fake… #SellingSunset
Chelsea’s accent is not English. It sounds so fake #SellingSunset
Hey @netflix could we please expel #chelsea from #sellingsunset? The fake accent is causing me great anxiety. #sellingsunsets5
Chelsea’s voice & accent are jarring. The non londoners saying it’s because her parents are nigerian are fools. Most of us ethnic londoners have immigrant parents & we don’t sound like that #sellingsunset #sellingsunsets5
I can’t tell if Chelsea’s accent is real or not 😂 #sellingsunset
Chelsea’s fake accent is giving trying way too hard 😭 #SellingSunset

All about Chelsea Lazakani

Chelsea's comeback to the luxury real estate industry was prompted by her acquaintance with the founder of the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, through her husband, Jeff Lazkani. Speaking about her comeback, she told People:

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity. But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

With her new role, she even hopes to open doors for black women in the luxury real estate industry. She said:

"I feel like with great opportunities comes great responsibility. This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector of real estate. So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

According to her Oppenheim Group profile, she grew up learning about the business from her father, Segun Adefioye, who is an architect and developer. She was motivated by her mother, Elizabeth Adefioye, a Chief People Officer at Emerson, who not only inspired her to see “what could be possible for her own life but also afforded her the opportunity to travel and see the world, solidifying her love for design, culture, and people.”

Now on the show, the realtor is all set to get back in the game and make some interesting deals to prove her worth. The show debuted its season 5 on April 22 on Netflix.

