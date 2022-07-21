What did Jason Oppenheim say about his equation with model Marie-Lou?

A few months after breaking up with Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has found love again and is "in a great space" with model Marie-Lou.

Furthermore, he claims to have buried the past and fostered a friendship with his former partner. The TV personality also stated that they are getting "along really well."

Speaking about his newfound love interest during the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner, hosted by Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens for No Kids Hungry in Beverly Hills, Oppenheim told People:

"I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon. It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."

Rumors surrounding Jason Oppenheim's romantical life began doing the rounds after he was recently seen kissing Marie-Lou in a video obtained by People and originally published by SWNS. The clip was shot during their Mykonos vacation.

Marie-Lou even hinted about their relationship by posting an Instagram Story with Oppenheim, whilst informing fans about Selling Sunset season 6.

While the latter opened up on his recent PDA photos, Chrishell Stause celebrated her birthday with Jason and other friends.

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim opens up about model Marie-Lou and former partner

The Netflix star has been laying low ever since his breakup with Chrishell Stauses, as the separation period was “extremely difficult” for him. Furthermore, they decided not to film it. Speaking about the painful time, he told Us:

“It was an extremely difficult time and it was, I think, a conscious decision that we were not filmed together. I wasn’t comfortable. I mean, it was a very difficult time.”

But Jason is once again in the news after he was seen kissing model Marie-Lou and rekindling his friendship with Chrishell. The real estate broker is working on his prospective relationship with the model and also on his friendship at the same time.

Not only did he find solace in Marie-Lou while on vacation with her, but also threw a surprise birthday dinner for his friend Chrishell at Catch Steak in Los Angeles along with co-star Emma Hernan and other Selling Sunset stars.

The reality star, whose birthday is on Thursday, July 21, was taken aback by an early birthday surprise on Sunday planned by her Selling Sunset gang.

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to inform her followers about her first "ever surprise birthday party" and expressed gratitude towards Jason Oppenheim and other pals, labeling them as her "Best friends." Oppenheim commented on the birthday girl's post and jokingly said:

“We ❤️ you Chrishell! So much fun! Can you Uber me some Advil and Pedialyte tho.”

After their amicable split, Chrishell fell in love with 27-year-old musician G Flip in May after starring in her music video, Get Me Outta Here.

Jason Oppenheim also shares a good rapport with G Flip. Speaking about their bond, he told People at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango Festival in June:

"It's great. It really is. We just…were at the MTV awards together and just had a great time with her and her significant other. We're really in a healthy place and in a really good place. It feels good."

Netflix's Selling Sunset was renewed for a sixth and seventh season on June 23, with the show having already begun filming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far