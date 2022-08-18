6 lesser-known facts about Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has been confirmed to be leaving the series. She will not be appearing in the newly-renewed Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, TVLine confirmed. As per production sources, the exit was a "mutual decision."

The reality star was one of the main cast members of the hit Netflix show and the show's production company. Filming is currently underway without Christine.

Christine Quinn has been one of the most popular members of the show and is widely known for several controversies since the show debuted on Netflix in 2019. The finale for the fifth season saw a dramatic ending for Christine, which included her denying accusations that she bribed one of Emma Hernan’s clients into working with her.

She has also had feuds with fellow real estate agents Chrishell Stause and Heather Young, among others. The reality star had also skipped the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, claiming she had COVID after she was accused of bribery by Hernan.

Lesser-known facts about Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn explored

Although Christine Quinn can be termed as Selling Sunset's villain, she has definitely been a strong presence since the show's debut in 2019. The reality star has made the reality factor of the show interesting with her fashionable looks and tell-it-like-it-is attitude. This helped her and the series to gain a huge fan following.

Here are six lesser-known facts about Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

1) Christine Quinn used to go by a different name

The Selling Sunset star didn't always go by her current name. Before Christine Quinn became a realtor associated with The Oppenheim Group, she reportedly called herself by a different name.

As per a report by House Beautiful, she used to go by "Christine Bently Quinn," or sometimes even dropped her last name and went by Christine Bently. According to her IMDB page, she is listed with this name while associating her with several of her projects.

After she joined The Oppenheim Group, she stopped using the name Bently in any capacity and went by Christine Quinn.

2) Christine's life was impacted by her mother's health issues

Although the Selling Sunset star has made an extremely powerful name in the reality television brood, she has had her own set of struggles in life. In an interview with Vogue, Christine Quinn explained that she had suffered a lot in her youth with respect to her mother's health issues.

Christine said that her mother was diagnosed with cancer, which led to her leaving school.

The reality star confessed:

"I had a mother who was extremely ill — she got cancer for the first time when she was 40 and a second time a year later, and since then has had multiple health issues. I needed to be homeschooled so I could be home with my mother. It was hard because I missed the interaction of school and I had to grow up quickly."

3) Christine Quinn pursued a career in acting before joining The Oppenheim Group

Christine has surely made a name for herself in the real estate scenario. Since her debut on the first season of the Netflix show, viewers have witnessed the star's success as being associated with The Oppenheim Group.

What many viewers don't know is that she pursued a career in acting as well as modeling before going into real estate.According to her IMDb page, the reality star has acted in several projects since 2010, including movies and TV shows.

Some of her notable performances include in television series Drop Dead Diva, Angie Tribeca, and NCIS: Los Angeles. She also has films like Hot Tub Time Machine 2, The Perfect Match, Ghost of Goodnight Lane and many others to her name.

4) The Selling Sunset star doesn't have a high-school diploma

Christine Quinn, whose net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, doesn't own a high-school diploma. In her interview with Vogue, the star revealed that she's "really insecure" about not owning a diploma. However, she decided to open up about the same in order to inspire others who also weren't able to get an education.

Christine confessed:

"Something I've never spoken about publicly is that I don't have a high school diploma. I'm really insecure about it. I don't want people to think that a diploma is vital in order to be successful."

5) Christine Quinn met her husband in the most unexpected way

Viewers were introduced to the Selling Sunset star's husband Christian Richard on the first season of the reality show. In the premiere of the second season, she was spotted walking off a private jet with him with a rock-sized ring on her finger.

In an interview with Refinery29, she opened up about meeting her husband in the most unexpected way possible. Christine revealed that it was originally her friend who went on a date with him before she was introduced to him. The two soon fell in love.

Explaining her story, she said:

"My girlfriend went on a date with him and she's like, 'Hey, I went on a date with this guy who I really don't like. I know you're single; you may want to go out with him.' So I went on a date with him after she did."

6) Christine Quinn is known to be quite charitable

The Selling Sunset star opened up about "giving back" in an interview with People. She revealed that she does a couple of Instagram giveaways now and then where she gives away money to people she's not acquainted with.

Speaking about more charitable activities from her end, Christine said:

"I got a laptop for a 13-year-old girl the other day who runs all my fan accounts. "I got an iPhone for one of the girls who runs another fan account, so I'm helping people go to school. I'm doing tons of stuff for girls, that people don't ever see."

With Selling Sunset being renewed for two new seasons, the team is yet to announce a premiere date. Newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will join fellow cast members Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela.

Keep watching this space for more information on Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Edited by Madhur Dave