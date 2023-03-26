HGTV realtors Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa's Newport Beach home photos were faced with massive criticism online. Several have labeled it "tacky," while others suggested that the interiors were in dire need of "warmer tones."

Two weeks into dating each other in 2019, Tarek El Moussa and Heather moved in together to create a space they called their own. This time, however, it was a special experience given how "intricate" the buying and designing process was.

Moussa took to Instagram and wrote:

"After countless days of us waking up at 5am to go house hunting to finding our perfect home and designing it, we couldn’t be happier."

The dramatic 3,000-square-foot home features striking design elements that are in keeping with the pair’s taste in interior design. Unfortunately, the internet doesn’t seem to be on the same page as theirs, and one Instagram user wrote:

"Not for me... needs some warmer tones"

"Too busy" - Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather’s Newport Beach home pictures draw flak online

Soon after the HGTV realtors shared a glimpse into their home on Instagram, netizens critiqued them and their choices. Of all the issues that were pointed out, the choice of color seemed to draw the most criticism.

Several individuals took to the comments section of the post to express their views on the “harsh” tones and believed the couple's home had “no warmth or hominess.”

One of them pointed out:

“As a designer I love everything BUT the kitchen backsplash. Too busy for me personally and not sure what's going on with the hood? Hard to tell in the photos, probably better in person!”

Tarek El Moussa and Heather bought the house for over $3M

While the online reactions may have been severe, Tarek El Moussa and Heather have always been positive about designing their new home together. Bought with the intention of flipping and selling, the house eventually made a mark in their lives.

In a home tour video with Entertainment Weekly, Tarek El Moussa mentioned that the bedroom was designed keeping in mind that he and Heather are “binge relaxers.” Covered in velvet, each corner was knitted beautifully where luxury met elegance.

Usually, one would call the living area or the master bedroom their favorite, but Tarek is overly fond of the bathroom. It comes with a $10K heated toilet seat and a remote that allows the occupant to play music.

Tarek El Moussa further told the publication:

“So you walk up, there’s warm air that comes out on your feet. The toilet seat is heated, it cleans you, it washes you. It plays music, you control everything with a remote.”

The couple reportedly bought the house for over $3M and splurged an extra million to wrap up renovation work. Tarek admitted that they were “way over budget” as he went on to confirm the original budget of $400K.

In other news, the realtors have made huge strides in their personal lives. Tarek and Heather welcomed baby boy Tristan in January 2023.

The El Moussa family celebrated the news with their fans by sharing a heartwarming post online.

Part of it read:

“Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already.”

A couple of weeks later, they saw the release of their first show together - The Flipping El Moussas. The 8-episode docu-series airs on HGTV every Tuesday at 8/ 7 c Eastern Time (ET).

