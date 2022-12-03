What is Flipping El Moussas all about? Everything we know so far about Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s new show

HGTV is all set to showcase the personal and professional journey of newlyweds and real estate experts Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in Flipping El Moussas.

The new eight-episode follow-doc series will document the couple as they plan to expand their family, tackling house moves and major renovations.

Tarek will introduce Heather Rae to his flipping empire as she becomes enthusiastic about getting more involved in his business. The California native had hinted earlier that she's keen on expanding her real estate career into flipping homes, and the new show promises to show just that.

Flipping El Moussas will premiere next year in March 2023

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's new HGTV show, Flipping El Moussas, will premiere on March 23, 2023, on the network. The couple is excited about their new venture together. Speaking about their show in a press release, Tarek and Heather Rae said:

"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives. As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all.”

The clip of Flipping El Moussas shows Heather freaking out over a cockroach while inspecting a house. Tarek is seen visiting one of Heather's ultrasound appointments, after which Heather announced to the camera that she is "pregnant."

During an appearance at the MTV Movies and TV Awards in June 2022, Heather told Us that the couple initially "did not plan on having children together" since they have two beautiful kids, Taylor and Brayden.

However, after looking at how "devoted" Tarek is towards the kids and her, she "couldn't imagine not having a baby with him." The couple will now take the fans along on their journey.

Talking about their show, Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, said in a press release:

“Tarek and Heather Rae's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms. This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair.”

Tarek's children, Taylor and Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, might also appear in the series. The pair are also expected to appear on Christina's upcoming HGTV series, Christina in the Country, which will showcase her recent move to the Tennessee farm and her new projects there. Her show will air on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

Design expert Tarek will also star in season 2 of his solo home renovation show, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. His solo show will also premiere in early 2023. He will spend another season coaching and mentoring first-time flippers on the show.

Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc. Tune in on HGTV on March 23, 2023, to watch all the new episodes of Flipping El Moussas and their day-to-day lives.

Poll : 0 votes