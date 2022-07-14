When is Heather x Tarek’s baby due? Selling Sunset star described her pregnancy news as “a huge shock”

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child. The mother-to-be recently shared her pregnancy news on social media.

She shared five photos on her Instagram handle, which featured her holding her baby bump, and Tarek kissing the bump. The pictures were all taken on a beach, and one of them also includes the reality TV stars creating a fun family moment with Tarek's kids (Taylor and Brayden) from his first marriage.

According to the caption, the baby is due in early 2023. Speaking about her pregnancy to People, Heather said:

"It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

The 34-year-old further mentioned that she was thrilled about her pregnancy.

Selling Sunset star Heather reveals how Tarek reacted to her body changes

In the interview, Heather talked about how her body is changing, which is something new to her. However, her husband, Tarek, is supportive of the changes.

She said:

“My body's changing and I'm obviously not used to certain changes. I see myself naked now and I'm seeing my belly grow and other areas of my body grow. I can't fit in my bras anymore, I can't button my jeans. A lot of my clothes I've grown out of, and it's a hard change.

The Selling Sunset star added:

"I went from being very tiny, to just seeing my body change and getting used to those changes. And he's [Tarek] just so positive every day, telling me how beautiful I am and how beautiful my body is. He’s just been so positive and making me feel so beautiful and special.”

Heather also mentioned that her friends were very supportive and that they told her to enjoy the phase and that she couldn't control her body changes. Her Instagram post also received many congratulatory messages from her Selling Sunset stars.

Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, and Chelsea Lazkani from the Netflix show commented on the post, along with RHOC cast members Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge.

Selling Sunset's Heather and Tarek tied the knot in October 2021

Heather and Tarek started dating in 2019 and were planning to tie the knot in 2020. Finally, on October 23, 2021, the couple walked down the aisle in Montecito, California. Their wedding was shown in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

While it is Heather's first marriage and first pregnancy, HGTV star Tarek has been married before and is a father to two kids. The real estate investor was married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack for nine years. They are parents to 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden.

Heather, too, shares a close bond with her step-children and is often seen posting pictures with them. The Selling Sunset star's pregnancy announcement post included a family photo with the kids.

Speaking about her relationship with the children and planning one of her own with Tarek, the Selling Sunset star said:

“When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

She continued:

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

Meanwhile, Heather will be seen in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. While her wedding was one of the highlights in Season 5, her pregnancy might be a significant part of the storyline in Season 6.

