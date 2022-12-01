What time will Flip or Flop: The Final Flip air? Ex-couple Christina Hall x Tarek El Moussa’s last show’s details explored

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip will see Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa come together for the last time as they take on another property on the HGTV show.

The duo's show aired its final episode in March 2022 and the former couple are now set to appear on screens together one last time to bid goodbye to viewers the way they said hello together.

The press release of the upcoming special reads as:

"In the hour-long special Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, Tarek and Christina will take on one last project, a large duplex in Sunset Beach that proves to be one of their most expensive and challenging flips ever."

Tune in on Thursday, December 1, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa come together again for Flip or Flop: The Final Flip

The former couple have hosted 10 seasons of Flip or Flop together, and the self-taught flippers are here again for an hour-long special. Both of them individually took to social media to announce the show.

Tarek stated in the caption that the ex-couple is taking on one last project and it is "not one to miss." For those who’ve watched the show since its inception, they’ve seen the “good, bad, ugly, and funny.

He added:

"You’ve also seen it all when it comes to our lives: our children growing up, our life experiences, ou business growing, etc. I can’t tell you how much it has meant to get your guys’ love and support for 10 years and without you I truly wouldn’t be where I am today."

To wrap up their run, the duo buy an expensive beach duplex which they plan on converting into a single-family home. However, the two will face layout issues, permit delays, and the issues that come while working with a new contractor.

The Flip or Flop: The Final Flip co-hosts, Christina and Tarek tied the knot in 2009 and legally separated in 2018, co-parenting two children together. The duo have maintained a cordial relationship post their divorce.

While fans were both shocked and disheartened about the show’s ending, in a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, an inside source said:

"They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a settling at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship explored

The Flip or Flop: The Final Flip couple met in 2005 while working in real estate in Prudential, California, and it wasn’t until a year later that they began dating. In a conversation with Good Housekeeping, Hall said:

"The day Tark and I officially started dating, which was OCtober 9, 2006, we moved in together."

The couple dated for three years before tying the knot on April 17, 2009, and welcomed their first baby, Taylor Reese, the following year in September.

The two saw great success while flipping houses in Southern California and filmed an audition tape for HGTV and soon after, they starred in Flip or Flop. However, Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer the same year, and in a conversation with PEOPLE, he stated:

"They said they would remove half of it and be done in an hour. But it ended up being for hours, it was cancer, and they ended up removing my entire thyroid."

The Flip or Flop: The Final Flip star had to undergo radioactive iodine therapy, however, he was simultaneously also diagnosed with testicular cancer, which he kept private for a couple of years. The two welcomed baby Brayden James into the world in 2015 after multiple failed in-vitro fertilization attempts.

The couple separated in 2016, filed for divorce in 2017, and finalized it in 2018. However, the end of their marriage did not mean the end of the show and the two continued to appear on the HGTV series together.

In March 2022, they announced the end of the show, and in a surprising twist of events, the two are set to reunite on set once again with Flip or Flop: The Final Flip.

Tune in on December 1 to see what happens when the ex-couple takes part in their biggest project yet.

