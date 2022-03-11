When will Flip or Flop Season 10 finale air? Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack get emotional

The famous HGTV home renovation show, Flip or Flop, is now coming to an end. Announcing the end of the decade-old series in an exclusive to PEOPLE, host Tarek El Moussa was “filled with gratitude” for supporting the show, while Christina Haack got emotional and called the show’s ending a “bittersweet” one.

HGTV said in a statement:

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series.”

Details of Flip or Flop Season 10's finale

The series Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013 and has been watched by “more than 90 million viewers” will air its finale on March 17, 2022 at 8 PM ET.

The hosts, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, took to Instagram to announce the end of the show and poured their hearts out, thanking the viewers for being their loyal fans and supporting their personal and professional journey throughout the show.

A closer look at Flip or Flop

The show follows the journey of hosts buying homes, typically short sales, foreclosures and bank-owned, to renovate and resell to potential buyers, making a profit by flipping.

Haack is the design specialist on the show, who renovates the house with her modern, chic glam, and sometimes subtle designs, while Moussa does all the handy jobs on the show along with lending his expertise.

Real estate agents in Orange County, California started flipping houses after the real estate crash in 2008. The then-married couple signed up for the HGTV show in 2012 after Moussa sent an audition tape, with a complete house flipping process to the network in 2011.

After that, there was no looking back. The show went on to become a huge hit among viewers and as a result, it continued its successful run for a good ten seasons before coming to an end now.

Not only did the show showcase the beautiful renovations and how houses can be given a facelift with a limited budget, it also gave a sneak peak into the personal life of the hosts.

El Moussa and cancer survivor Haack were married in 2009, became parents to two kids but got divorced in 2018. Despite their differences, they continued working as co-hosts on Flip or Flop, renovating houses in different cities.

However, viewers can still see the hosts flipping houses, as the duo have signed multi-year deals with HGTV for their separate TV shows.

Christina Haack currently hosts Christina on the Coast, which debuted in 2019 and has aired three seasons so far, while El Moussa’s show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which premiered in 2020, is currently airing its second season.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan