Who is Page Turner? Fix My Flip host is a personal trainer and single mother to 3 kids

Page Turner is back to rescue California’s “overwhelmed house flippers” in Fix My Flip. These are people who are in dire need of her help in turning their struggling project into a profitable one. The show will air on HGTV on March 10, 2022.

As per the press release, the real estate broker will do the following:

“Invests her own money to help the floundering flippers fix everything from blown budgets and mismanaged schedules to uninspired upgrades and lackluster design.”

All about HGTV’s Page Turner

The house-flipping expert with over 110 successful flips to her name, Page Turner made her debut on Flip or Flop Nashville with her ex-boyfriend DeRon Jenkins. But despite their past, the duo worked together throughout the show and garnered a lot of attention.

Speaking about working together, Turner told HGTV:

“We work off of each other really we ll. I know exactly what makes him tick, he knows exactly what makes me tick and we get all the work done.”

The excellent entrepreneur, who became a licensed full-time realtor in 2003, also appeared as a guest judge on Rock the Block. She is the Principal Broker and owner of EGAP Real Estate, Inc. EGAP, a top real estate brokerage firm in Nashville.

Due to her incredible work, the public figure featured in Home Center Network, The Tennessean and various radio programs. The owner of multiple real estate has also served as President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers-Nashville (NAREB).

The 2016 Selling Agent of the Year awardee is also a multi-million dollar producer and co-owner of fitness and clothing brand The JoPa Life.

The certified personal trainer is a single mom of three daughters Zaire, Qai and Quincy. She lost her dad when she was just 8 years old and was raised by her mother, Patricia Turner. They were both her role models,

When speaking about it, she said to HGTV:

"My mother's an entrepreneur. My father's an entrepreneur. I worked for Magic Johnson for six years. I've always been around self-made entrepreneurs."

If not on the job site, Turner loves going outdoors and enjoys going to beach “almost every weekend.”

