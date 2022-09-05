How many times has Christina Hall been married? HGTV star’s relationships explored as she marries Josh Hall in Hawaii

Christina Hall, aka Christina Haack, married Joshua “Josh” Hall for the second time on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii. The couple had secretly tied the knot earlier this year in April.

This time, they walked down the aisle for their family and friends at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui. The nuptial included Christina’s three children from her two former husbands. Christina has previously been married twice.

She announced her Maui wedding on Instagram with a post that read:

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island.”

The 39-year-old HGTV star and Josh started dating last year in July and got engaged two months later in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Christina Hall’s dating history

Christina Hall rose to fame with HGTV’s Flip or Flop, a real estate show that she co-hosted with her first husband Tarek El Moussa. The two started dating in 2006 and got hitched in 2009. They share two kids - a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden.

The couple split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in January 2018. Even after parting ways, the two maintained a cordial relationship and continued to work together on the HGTV show.

Following her split with Tarek, Christina was linked to contractor Gary Anderson, but their romance didn’t last long. They reportedly split in February 2017.

Christina later had a short-lived relationship with businessman Doug Spedding. She is also rumored to have had a brief fling with former Anaheim Ducks player Nate Thompson.

Post Doug, British TV presenter Ant Anstead entered her life. Their romance began in January 2018 and they married the same year in December.

The lovebirds welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019. However, the couple decided to head towards divorce the following year. It was finalized in June 2021.

In July 2021, Christina was spotted celebrating her birthday with realtor Josh Hall. Reports claimed that the two began dating several months before her divorce with Ant was finalized. On her birthday last year, Josh and Christina went to Mexico where the latter made their romance Instagram official.

Two months later, in September 2021, Christina shared the news of her engagement. The couple then married privately in April 2022. Following this, Christina adopted Josh's last surname.

Christina Hall recently walked down the aisle again with Josh in an intimate wedding ceremony where their family and friends were in attendance.

More about Josh Hall: Christina Hall's third husband is an ex-cop

Joshua, aka Josh Hall, is a real estate agent who worked for a year at Spyglass Reality in Texas. Prior to the realtor job, Josh was a police officer. He joined law enforcement at the age of 21 and retired after 16 years due to injuries.

He has two sisters, Jessica Hall and Stacie Adams. Both of them have appeared on reality TV shows like The Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Like Christina, Josh has also been married before. The Southern California native married a woman named Chelsea in 2016 and moved to Austin, Texas soon after.

He didn't have any kids with his first wife, but accepted Christina's three children as his own. While sharing his emotions in a social media post on April 29, 2022, Josh wrote:

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all."

Josh is currently residing in California with wife Christina Hall. In March this year, they started their own production company, Unbroken Productions. They co-produce shows centered around Christina's life.

Christina and Josh also share a good relationship with her ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal