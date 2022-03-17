Flip or Flop series finale: Tarek El Moussa exits interview as Christina Haack talks pool design

The Flip or Flop series finale is all set to premiere on Thursday as hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are trying to renovate a Spanish-style house together, but they don’t seem to agree with each other.

In the upcoming episode, Tarek El Moussa walks out of the on-camera interview when he can no longer stand Christina Haack’s suggestions on renovating the house.

All About Flip or Flop's series finale and Tarek El Moussa's exit from the interview

HGTV's hit Flip or Flop series will finally wrap up its tenth season on March 17, 2022 at 9 PM ET/PT, revealing one last project of formerly married designer and real estate expert, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack.

The hosts work their magic on a Spanish-style house, but renovating the house is proving difficult and costly for the duo due to the massive backyard pool.

As the hosts tour the property, they come across a huge pool, which makes El Moussa unhappy as he “hates dealing with flips that have pools because they can cost a fortune." However, Haack is happy as she will “get to do a fun design."

Haack then dishes out some ideas for the renovation including a "really cool glass tile, clay tile" and even “a waterslide." During the listing of ideas, El Moussa walks away from the camera, saying “no,” and suggests that she rather “fill it up with water” before leaving the interview.

Despite the funny banter, their disagreements on the show point towards the duos on-set tension that may have led to the end of the show.

On March 10, the ex-couple announced on their respective Instagram posts that the decade-long show will finally come to an end this week on HGTV.

The hosts began filming the show in 2013 while they were married. Even after their divorce in 2018, the former couple worked together as co-hosts, flipping houses in different cities.

Although the show is ending this week, fans can still view their amazing craftsmanship and designs on their respective TV shows on HGTV.

Haack is currently hosting season 3 of her show Christina on the Coast, which debuted in 2019, while El Moussa can be seen as a host on season 2 of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which premiered in 2020 on the network.

