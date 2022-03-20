"It's not really fair": Christina Haack reveals why she's done filming 'Flip or Flop' with Tarek El Moussa

After 10 seasons, fan-favorite show Flip or Flop aired its finale episode on Thursday. The show's unexpected ending came as a surprise to just for the viewers but co-host as well. It was Christina Haack’s unprecedented decision to opt-out of the show as she wanted to do something of her own.

The former couple and hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were married in 2013, the year when Flip or Flop premiered on HGTV. However, they officially got divorced in 2018 ending their romantic relationship. But they continued to be involved together professionally and continued to host the show for 10 seasons.

Moussa from 'Flip or Flop' wishes the best for Haack

Of course, Tarek was baffled upon learning about Christina quitting the show. With this, the show had to end after 10 seasons. In a nostalgic post on Instagram, he expressed his good wishes for Christina:

"I do wish her the best of luck, but, you know, sometimes in life change can be good for everybody."

He also wrote down how he felt about Flip or Flop ending after 10 seasons:

"Honestly, it's almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me," he shared on Instagram. "After an entire decade of filming Flip or Flop, it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world."

He also thanked Christina for being with him on the journey:

"A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I'm excited for what the future holds for both of us and wish her nothing but the best!

Moreover, in the finale episode of the show, Haack justified the reason behind leaving the show all of a sudden. It was not an easy decision for her and was definitely bittersweet.

It wasn't fair to her as she no longer wanted to flip houses and wanted to majorly focus on home design and restoration. However, she is grateful for the ups and downs she faced with Tarek on Flip or Flop.

What’s next for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa?

Even after parting ways from the show, the ex-couple will continue to see each other as they co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.

Moreover, both of them will return with news shows but separately. Christina on the Coast will premiere during the fall of 2022 while Tarek's Flipping 101 is scheduled to be out next year.

