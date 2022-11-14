How old are Heather Rae El Moussa’s stepkids? Selling Sunset star praises Tarek’s children for “always checking on” her

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa is looking forward to welcoming her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa next year. Heather recently celebrated her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California to celebrate her journey.

Heather was accompanied by her stepdaughter Taylor Reese at the celebration. The mother-to-be praised her stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden, for always caring for her during her pregnancy days. She told People:

“They are just so loving and caring. They know that I'm dealing with the back issues and Taylor's always checking on me."

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa’s stepkids inspired her to be a mom

Heather Rae El Moussa's step-children, Taylor and Brayden, are 12 years-old and 7 years-old respectively, who Tarek co-parents with ex-wife Christina Hall.

During the baby shower, Selling Sunset star Heather even praised her step-kids for always being there for her during the pregnancy. Heather said that every time she makes any noise while moving, her step-daughter checks on her to ask her if she's okay and if she needs anything. The realtor added that her step-kids have been incredibly loving and supportive.

The 35-year-old even noted that Taylor and Brayden inspired her to embrace motherhood. Heather took the opportunity to thank them for helping her fall in love with being a mom. She said that it had been a long journey for her and thanked her step-children for helping her fall "in love with being a mommy."

Selling Sunset star Heather first met Terek in 2019

Heather and Terek first met in 2019. In August of the same year, Terek officially confirmed their relationship. Speaking about her now-husband, Heather told Us at the time that the couple is "really really happy" and added that he had all the qualities that she was looking for in a potential partner.

The next year, in 2020, the couple moved in together in West Hollywood and announced their engagement via Instagram in July 2020 after a year of dating. They finally tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony on October 23, 2021.

Heather has always been vocal about her fertility and egg-freezing journey via Tik Tok.

In July 2022, the couple announced, via social media, that they were expecting their first child - a boy - in early 2023. The reality stars were in the middle of in-vitro fertilization treatments and were about to transfer an embryo around the time they learnt about the pregnancy. The couple told People in July that the pregnancy was a huge shock and that they weren't expecting it. They added that they "had embryos on ice" and a plan.

The couple are yet to choose a name for their son but are working together to build his nursery. Heather said that everyone is incredibly excited about the baby and that the nursery is "coming together." She said that it is all very sweet as even the kids are calling it "the baby's room."

Selling Sunset star Heather recently celebrated a winter wonderland themed baby shower in California with her loved ones. She was wearing a custom beaded gown with “Baby El Moussa” embroidered on the train.

She was joined by her loved ones, including Taylor, and her Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Bre Tiesi, and Emma Hernan.

