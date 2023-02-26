The Flipping El Moussas 2023 release date and air time on HGTV

Real estate power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are bringing a new HGTV series, titled The Flipping El Moussas, featuring the pair flipping multiple houses all over the USA.

The show will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, March 2 at 8 pm ET, and the episodes will be uploaded on Discovery + one day after the television broadcast.

In the new show, luxe real-estate investor Heather Rae will step into Tarek’s flipping business and together, they will make “strategic choices” to attract customers after renovating old places.

It will also showcase the new family dynamics of the Moussa family with a baby boy on the way, who was born after shooting the show on January 31, 2023.

HGTV’s description of The Flipping El Moussas reads:

“With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a non-stop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations.”

The first episode of the series will feature Tarek and Heather taking up a huge flipping project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. While the place has a stunning view, the pair will have to make multiple changes, including changing the floor plan and adding chic finishes.

They will try to juggle contractor appointments and site visits while trying to make time for an important ultrasound appointment.

The Flipping El Moussas will also showcase the couple's daily lives

The Flipping El Moussas cast members, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, will be seen going to multiple ultrasound appointments throughout their flipping journey. In an interview, Tarek said:

"We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family."

Tarek will try to keep everything on a budget and within its given schedule with “four Fs of flipping” — find it, fund it, fix it, and flip it. Heather, on the other hand, will try to find upscale buyers with her deep knowledge of real-estate.

It has been hinted that the couple will have some battles between “budget versus design choices” but in the end, it will make them stronger, personally and professionally.

They will also showcase their daily routines with kids and their extreme jobs. Jane Latman, President of the Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. recently said in her HGTV interview:

"Tarek and Heather’s story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms. This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."

About The Flipping El Moussas cast

Tarek El Moussa

Tarek was just 21 when he received his real estate license and earned a name for himself in Orange County, California in the profession. After the housing bubble burst in 2008, Tarek switched his career to flipping houses.

He used to be the co-host of HGTV series Flip or Flop and currently runs his own show called Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.

When he's not working, El Moussa likes to spend time with his kids.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather is the top real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group, known for selling million-dollar properties in Los Angeles. She is a cast member of Netflix’s Selling Sunset series. She will also be seen on the Flipping 101 show with her husband. Heather has more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

She is a vegan and very passionate about wellness, skincare, fashion, and fitness.

The Flipping El Moussas will air on HGTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

