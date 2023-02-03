What is Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s combined net worth? Fortune explored as they welcome their first child

Heather Rae Young from Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Tarek El Moussa from HGTV’s Flip or Flop welcomed their first child on January 31, 2023.

The reality TV stars became parents to a baby boy. The newborn is Heather’s first child and Tarek’s third. On Thursday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby boy.

Heather and Tarek are familiar faces to reality television lovers. With a combined net worth of $18 million, the couple have never hesitated to share details on their relationship, marriage, and future plans with their fans.

They got married on October 23, 2021, and welcomed their first child in January 2023.

Tarek’s estimated net worth is higher than Heather’s

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek El Moussa’s estimated net worth is $15 million. He has been a part of HGTV shows for a long time. The California-based real estate agent is popularly known for his HGTV series, Flip or Flop, which he started with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Tarek also ran his real estate firm, The El Moussa Group, based in Orange County, California. In 2009, he married his first wife Christina, and the two later became parents to two kids — Taylor and Brayden.

The couple split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. Soon after, The El Moussa Group was dissolved as Christina was also part of the business. Tarek has started a new firm called Tarek and Associates.

Although Christina and Tarek are exes, they share a cordial relationship. In fact, Christina and Tarek’s current wife Heather Rae Young share a good bond.

As the world got to know about Heather and Tarek’s relationship, the Selling Sunset star praised Tarek’s children and claimed to share a close relationship with them. The reality TV star rose to fame with the Netflix show, where Tarek also made a guest appearance.

Selling Sunset completed five seasons last year. Through the show and her own real estate job, Heather Rae Young is worth $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although her net worth is lesser than Tarek’s, their combined value is $18 million.

Reality TV stars congratulated new parents, Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa (Image via theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the husband and wife are ecstatic about the arrival of their newborn. They shared the news on Instagram and received plenty of congratulatory messages from several reality TV stars. Some of them were from Chrishell Stause, Davina Portaz, Maya Vander, Tamara Judge, Emma Hernan, Jason Oppenheim, and Heather Dubrow.

Tarek’s ex Christina’s former husband Ant Anstead, too, congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Relationship timeline of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa met on the fourth of July 2019 through mutual friends. In August of the same year, the reality TV star went Instagram official as a couple, and soon after they were seen giving their first interview together.

In early 2020, the real estate couple moved in together. During this time, Heather’s Instagram was filled with romantic moments with Tarek and also several photos with his kids, Taylor and Brayden.

In July 2020, they got engaged and got married the next year in October. In Selling Sunset season 4, Tarek made an appearance alongside Heather as a couple. Last year, the couple went through vitro fertilization treatments but didn’t expect to get pregnant anytime soon.

Heather Rae Young has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey, where she also shared her bond with her stepkids. Sharing her excitement in an interview with PEOPLE about her newborn, she said:

“I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden, but a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world …"

Meanwhile, fans will see Heather Rae Young in the next season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Only time will tell whether Tarek will join her wife on the show.

