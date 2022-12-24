What is sciatica? Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa reveals she’s “not doing very good” after experiencing unbearable pain

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa has revealed that she is not keeping well due to her “sciatica pain.” The reality star shared an update on social media on Thursday, revealing that doctors have advised her to take bedrest as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

As per Us Weekly, she said on her Instagram story:

"I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby. I'm not doing very good. The sciatica pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

Heather Rae El Moussa also said that while she's "getting close" to the finish line, "there's still some time,” so she will have to do what's best for the baby.

The California native is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa in early 2023.

Sciatica pain is common during pregnancy

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa recently revealed that she is suffering from unbearable sciatica pain as she approaches her due date next year.

As per Mayo Clinic, sciatica refers to pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve, which travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.

Sciatica occurs when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on a part of the nerve. This results in pain, inflammation, and often some numbness in the affected leg.

Factors that can cause sciatica are age, obesity, jobs that require carrying heavy loads, or driving vehicles for long periods. Prolonged sitting and diabetes can also lead to sciatica.

Sciatica pain is also common during pregnancy. It most often occurs during the third trimester because as the fetus grows, it puts additional pressure on unstable joints and muscles. Even the baby’s position in the womb can contribute to sciatic nerve compression.

The pain can become worse when sneezing, coughing, or sitting for a long time. Usually, sciatica affects only one side of the body. One part of the leg can be in pain, while another part can feel numb.

Mild sciatica usually goes away over time, but one needs to get immediate attention when:

1) There is sudden, severe pain in the low back or leg, and numbness or muscle weakness in a leg

2) Trouble controlling bowels or bladder

3) Pain after a violent injury, such as an accident

There is no permanent cure for sciatica as the condition can tend to recur. However, exercising regularly, maintaining good body posture while sitting, and being cautious while lifting heavy objects can prevent sciatica from getting worse.

Apart from the pain, Selling Sunset star Heather has had an otherwise healthy pregnancy. She recently showed off her growing baby bump in several recent events and awards shows.

To deal with the pain, Heather scheduled an acupuncture session. She will even keep going through physical therapy to ease the pain. She said:

"I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy.”

The couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in July. Later that month, they announced that they are set to become parents to a boy.

Selling Sunset star Heather is a stepmom to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom her husband Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Poll : 0 votes