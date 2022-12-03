What is Christina in the Country all about? Everything to know about Christina Hall’s new reality TV show

Real estate and design expert Christina Hall has a new HGTV show, Christina in the Country, where she will be seen trading the California coast for a Tennessee farm.

The designer is expanding her business with her new show, which is a spinoff of Christina on the Coast. It will premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on HGTV. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Real estate expert and designer Christina Hall is expanding her design business across the country and putting down roots at her second home, a Tennessee farm, in the new HGTV docu-series Christina in the Country.”

Christina in the Country will feature the new Tennessee farm

Millions of fans have followed Christina's life in Southern California in her hit series Christina on the Coast. They will now see her start a new chapter in the Southeast.

In each of the six one-hour episodes of Christina in the Country, she will embark on breathtaking renovations for clients and spend time with her three children and husband, Joshua Hall, in the Tennessee countryside.

As per the press release, Christina said:

“I've fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country - the privacy, clean air, nature, and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

The press release further read:

“Co-Producing this show with my husband has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

The premiere episode of Christina in the Country will showcase Christina and her team, which includes fellow designer and project manager James Bender, working on a family project.

In the first episode, she will transform an outdated home into a modern stunner for Joshua's sister.

Throughout the series, Christina will help many couples blend their differing styles and deliver spa-like bathrooms, customized living spaces, and contemporary kitchens, suited to their needs.

Christina, along with her family, will also explore the Nashville area and every activity it offers, including berry picking, visiting an alpaca farm, horseback riding, and line dancing.

Christina and Joshua will also add a special spot to their own property when the latter builds a chicken coop.

Christina in the Country marks the second solo series for Christina. The new series was picked up just weeks after the network onboarded additional episodes of Christina on the Coast. This attracted more than 23 million viewers and resulted in the show ranking as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among the key demographics in its last season.

Christina is “excited and grateful” that Christina in the Country has “officially been picked up” by the network. She loves that she will “get the best of both worlds - the coast and the country” on the new show.

Christina in the Country is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.

Tune in on HGTV on January 12, 2023, to watch the new episode of Christina in the Country. The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

In addition, Christina on the Coast season 4 will premiere on December 8 on HGTV and Discovery+, following Christina's life and career in Southern California.

Poll : 0 votes