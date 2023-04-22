3 heartbreaking Selling Sunset breakups that went on air

Selling Sunset is a reality television show that follows the Oppenheim Group, run by affluent real-estate owners, trying to sell luxurious homes to interested buyers. The show effectively capitalizes on the obstacles one faces in the real estate market in Los Angeles and the interesting lives of those actively involved in it.

With five seasons released so far, Selling Sunset is a Netflix show that features Mary Fitzgerald, Heather El Moussa, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, and Jason Oppenheim.

The show closely follows the personal and professional lives of the agents and important events in their lives become integral parts of multiple seasons. Breakups in particular have become defining points in the narrative of the show over the last five seasons.

Several fans on social media have also accused the show of scripting the breakups for mere sensational value. However, the show claims to be authentic in its portrayal of the protagonists' lives.

The most disappointing breakups on Selling Sunset

1) Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim (Image via Pinterest)

In June 2021, the main characters of Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause began dating. The two went on a trip to Europe and fashionably announced the start of their relationship during their getaway. The couple was fairly vocal about their love for each other and attended several red-carpet events together as a pair, making fans invested in their relationship.

The couple's relationship became the talk of the town and was an important part of pop culture at the time. So when they announced their separation in December 2021, it came as quite a shock to most fans as they began coming up with theories about why the duo parted ways.

Oppenheim and Stause informed fans and followers that it was their differing views on whether to start a family that caused the split. Stause mentioned that it was because women don't have the kind of time that men do when it comes to starting a family. Jason Oppenheim then declared that they share a friendly relationship post break up.

It has been well over a year since the breakup but this one still remains one of the most popular and heartbreaking splits on the show.

2) Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley (Image via YouTube)

Chrishell Stause's marriage to Justin Hartley was another relationship that was explored on Selling Sunset. The portrayal of their relationship on the show seemed to make it seem like the couple was perfect and adorable whilst giving a superficial view of their relationship. Hence, when the couple announced their divorce two years after their marriage in 2019, it came as quite a shock.

In fact, Chrishell Stause was surprised by Hartley's move herself. Even a week before the filing, the couple was seen at public gatherings with each other. During the reality show, Chrishell mentioned that Hartley told her about the divorce via text.

She said:

"I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew. If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it."

The duo also cited two different dates for their divorce, which increased the drama during the time of their split. While Hartley claimed that it happened in July 2019, Stause suggested that it was in November 2019.

Stause, however, soon expressed her interest in single life and claimed to be coping with it quite well.

3) Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise

Tina Louise and Brett Oppenheim (Image via Pinterest)

Just eight months after announcing their relationship, Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louis broke up. Tina and Brett were also an important couple in the show and became popular on social media. The couple suggested that while Tina was ready to move ahead with their relationship, Brett wasn't.

Things did move quite quickly post their break up in 2021, when Brett began dating Samantha Abdul, a tattoo artist, and Tina got into a long-term relationship with Sei Moon, the owner of the Weiser Hospitality Group. Tina is also reportedly pregnant and expecting a child with Sei Moon, as per the Mirror.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will premiere on May 19, 2023, on Netflix. Selling Tampa and Selling the OC are two spin-offs of Selling Sunset that received a lot of attention but didn't end up being as popular as the original.

The previous seasons of the hit reality show are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes