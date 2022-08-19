Who is Samantha Abdul? Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim spotted with tattoo artist after his split with Tina Louise

After ending a whirlwind romance of less than a year with model Tina Louise, Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim was recently spotted enjoying dinner with German tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in Beverly Hills.

The pair were reportedly seen at a restaurant on August 13. The two donned matching black outfits as they grabbed dinner together. The news of Brett being spotted with someone new comes seven months after his breakup with his ex, Tina.

Tattoo artist Samantha has worked at studios in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim's new love interest, Samantha Abdul is inspired by mangas

The European tattoo artist Samantha Abdul hails from Hamburg, Germany, and works with X: AM Tattoo. A mom to a son, she became interested in sketches because of mangas.

Samantha is also a fashion and beauty journalist, which explains her eye for aesthetics. Her Instagram, which has 138K followers, proves her being a fashion diva.

The travel enthusiast has been to various places, including Berlin, Greece, Hungary, and Mallorca. She loves beaches and spending time with her son, friends, and other family members.

Samantha reportedly met the realtor while vacationing in Mykonos and hit it off instantly. The duo allegedly love spending time with each other but are taking their relationship slow as they are in no rush. They want to first see what the future holds for them.

Although Brett has not commented about his current relationship status, Samantha has shared the reports and photos. One of her Instagram stories is a US Weekly report with a caption in German, and it translates to,

“How positive...."

Brett Oppenheim on his relationship with ex Tina

He started dating Tina in 2021 but parted ways after eight months. In December of last year, during an Instagram Q&A, the realtor confirmed that he was "single" after breaking up with the model and restauranteur. He later added on his Instagram post:

"I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship. Tina is the most genuine… loving…beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of…with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend."

Even his ex confirmed that she and the realtor "remain very good friends" post the breakup. The Sugar Taco co-owner, Tina, even commented on Brett's post confirming the same. She said:

"Awwww you lil s--t!" she quipped. "Love you always x."

Previously, he was also involved with a woman named Katya Dmitrenco, a Los Angeles resident who owns KD Brows, which specializes in microblading and microlamination.

Even his twin brother, Jason, has been in the news for finding love in model Marie-Lou Nurk after breaking up with his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause in December.

News of the potential relationship started doing the rounds after Jason and Marie were spotted kissing in Mykonos. The new couple even made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Netflix's Day Shift earlier this month in Los Angeles.

