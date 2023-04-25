"He told me my career was over": When Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West on The Kardashians

American reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West (now Ye) have been among the most talked about celebrity couples in the world. Nicknamed 'KimYe,' the duo were a favorite of the media ever since they started dating in April 2012. This was followed by Ye’s reported $3 million proposal to Kardashian on her 33rd birthday on October 21, 2013.

Held at San Francisco-based AT&T Park, the gala event was complete with a 50-piece orchestra, a personalized message of “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!” that flashed on the scoreboard, and a $3 million-worth 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring. A lavish May 24, 2014, wedding at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, rounded up their dreamy union.

However, it all came crashing down when they divorced last year, breaking several hearts. Before their split was finalized on November 29, 2022, Kim Kardashian reflected on her marriage to West in a particular episode of The Kardashians.

In the fifth episode of season 1, titled Who is Kim K, which aired on May 12, 2022, the 42-year-old said how Ye once told her that her career was “over” after a particular incident.

It so happened that in 2021, Kardashian, for the first time since her marriage to the rapper, self-styled when she attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards. This was a stark deviation from the usual norm followed by the couple, which was Ye styling Kim Kardashian up before any event.

Ye's "career's over" comment to Kim Kardashian has a peculiar reason

Kim Kardashian was accorded the Brand Innovator award at the New York City event, held on November 1, 2021. She won the trophy in connection with her shapewear company, Skims, and for the event, the star donned an ensemble from the Skims x Fendi collection, which featured a leather dress and gloves.

The look was loved by fans, but Ye disapproved of it. Kim Kardashian narrated on Who is Kim K:

“He told me my career's over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Reports state that ever since they started dating, The College Dropout maker has been a heavy influence and dominant force in Kardashian’s sartorial culture. He once reportedly told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star that she had “the worst style,” and replaced all her old clothes with designer counterparts.

Further, in January 2018, Kardashian said on her reality show that the 45-year-old Georgia native sent her an email asking her to stop wearing big sunglasses. She said at the time:

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses.’ He sent me like, millions of '90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Ye even styled her when she appeared on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, despite Kardashian filing for divorce earlier that year. Given the importance Ye had in his former wife’s life, especially when it comes to making a fashion statement, his disowning of her Wall Street Journal Innovator Award look doesn’t come as a surprise.

On the career front, Kim Kardashian will be heard as Delores in the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. She has also been signed for the American Horror Story season 12. Subtitled Delicate, it is set to star Emma Roberts and will be based on Delicate Condition, a novel by Danielle Valentine.

Meanwhile, Ye released a song titled Someday We’ll All Be Free on Instagram last year in December.

