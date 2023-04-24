Why is Patti LuPone not happy with Kim Kardashian starring in American Horror Story? Actress explains the reason on WWHL

Through her Instagram account, reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently announced that she has been cast in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk's American Horror Story. While many were excited about the news, others seemed less than enthused. Recent reports indicated that Patti LuPone is not happy about Kim Kardashian joining her American Horror Story family.

Patti LuPone recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, in which she played “Do They Give a Damn?” with John Leguizamo. Upon being asked if she cared about Kim Kardashian's new gig, the former replied, “Yes I do.” Cohen also asked if LuPone didn't like it, to which she replied, “No I don't.”

LuPone stated that Kardashian's appearance on the show takes away some other talented actor's chance to appear in an acting job, which is why she is not delighted.

"Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington": Patti LuPone responds to the news of Kim Kardashian appearing on American Horror Story

American Horror Story featured Broadway star Patti LuPone, a veteran showbiz actress known for her outspoken remarks, in the years 2013-2014 and 2022. In response to a question about Kim Kardashian's new acting role, she said:

“Excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

Danielle @fsfdcm1994 @ahszone @AHSFX Kim doesn't even begin to compete with some of the more experienced actors that have been in AHS. I'm curious to see her character though. As for the change in direction since season 10, I feel like they are trying to evolve the show into something different. @ahszone @AHSFX Kim doesn't even begin to compete with some of the more experienced actors that have been in AHS. I'm curious to see her character though. As for the change in direction since season 10, I feel like they are trying to evolve the show into something different.

The "Mrs. Worthington" LuPone referenced in her statement was from a Noel Coward song, which is about a mother who shouldn't put her daughter on stage. The lyrics of the song go like:

"Don't put your daughter on the stage, the profession is overcrowded. And the struggle's pretty tough."

A big acting gig for Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story season 12

Reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is preparing to appear in her first scripted television series. Along with Emma Roberts, the star will appear in the upcoming 12th season of the acclaimed series American Horror Story.

According to several reports, this will be the first season written and run by a single writer, Halley Feiffer, in the show's history. According to American Horror Story's co-creator Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in 2021 is what inspired him to choose her for the series. According to him, Kim Kardashian has an important role to play in his upcoming series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Ryan Murphy said:

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The details about Kardashian's and Emma Roberts' roles haven't been revealed yet and are tightly guarded. The former announced the news on her social media account via a video featuring a creepy version of the song Rock-a-Bye Baby, that Roberts also posted on her social media account.

The upcoming season of American Horror Story will be titled Delicate, which is based on Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition. The story revolves around a woman who thinks someone is preventing her from becoming pregnant. The story shares a lot in common with Ira Levin's 1967 novel and the 1968 film Rosemary's Baby.

The role Kardashian will be playing this season will be her most high-profile acting role to date. She has previously worked on projects that showcased her acting skills, including Lionsgate's Disaster Movie (2008), CW's hit show 90210 (2008), TV's How I Met Your Mother (2005), and Brothers (2009).

Furthermore, she also worked on The Spin Crowd (2010) as a producer. The premiere date of American Horror Story hasn't been announced yet, but according to The Economic Times, it is expected to premiere sometime in June 2023.

